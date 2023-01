Bigg Boss 16 has received its top seven contestants. With Tina Datta's elimination, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam have made it to the top seven. Among these, one has already bagged a place in the finale. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bagged the ticket to finale week and she is definitely going to be there. But before the TTTFW task, a massive fight broke out between Nimrit and Archana. That too over rotis. Nimrit who is the captain of the house asked something to Archana about atta and she exploded. The two ladies got into a massive argument leaving the housemates shocked. Kamya Panjabi who is a follower of the show has reacted to this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens hail Sumbul Touqeer Khan as lone warrior as mandli don't support her in TTF task; shower love for giving it back to Shalin Bhanot

On Twitter, questioned what suddenly happened to Archana Gautam. She mentioned that Nirmrit asked her politely. She stated that Archana was doing pretty good all this while.

Check out her tweet below:

What happened to Archana again? She was going so good #BB16 Nimrit did ask her very politely. — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 30, 2023

Rajiv Adatia who has been a part of Bigg Boss in the past also tweeted about the same. He took Archana's side in the fight and stated that she wasn't wrong. However, he did say that Archana could have used a calmer tone to share and express her opinion.

Check out his tweet below:

What Archana said was right! Maybe she couldn’t of said it calmer but she was right! #bb16 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 30, 2023

Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been friends over the past few weeks. In the Ticket To The Finale Week task, Archana did support Nimrit and asked Priyanka to remove Sumbul Touqeer Khan from the race. But the task got cancelled and the ticket remained to be with Nimrit.