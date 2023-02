Bigg Boss season 16 is reaching its finale within a few weeks. Salman Khan's reality show has already managed to raise a lot of eyebrows and the recent torture task has become the talk of the town. In the task, mandali and non-mandali group were against each other and were fighting to get back the lost prize money amount. Team A included Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan who targeted Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Sumbul Touqeer Khan who was not part of the task was seen standing for her friends in the game and cheering for them. Sumbul's gesture towards her friends managed to win millions of hearts. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam finds support from Rajiv Adatia who defends her use of haldi and detergent; says, 'I had chili put in a pan' [View Tweet]

Amid this, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi who is a big time BB fan took to her social media and praised the mandali for their bond. She tweeted saying, 'Bottom line : Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16

@ColorsTV Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's error in the task seals her fate? Not Shiv Thakare but the Imlie actress to leave the house?

Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 SHOCKING EVICTION: Shiv Thakare gets teary-eyed as he gets eliminated due to low votes [Watch Video]

Have a look at her tweet -

Bottom line : Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV

Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Kamya even praised the entire mandali and spoke about their exceptional performance in the task. During the task, Team B including Archana, Priyanka and Shalin crossed their limits as they threw chilli and haldi powder at Team A members and left them injured.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, will be seen replacing Salman Khan and will school Archana for her behavior. He will blame her for taking out personal vengeance against Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan during the task. Archana who tries to defend herself in front of Karan gets slammed for her rudeness.

This week Shiv, Sumbul, MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. A promo video has been released wherein Karan announced that Shiv has got the least votes and has been eliminated. Shiv can be seen walking out of the house and netizens are shocked by the decision. What will happen next?