After Pathaan, Bigg Boss 16 is the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Salman Khan's show is in its last leg and everyone is now wanting to know who will lift the trophy. The top five contestants are Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. They are doing their best to make the most of the last few days inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Yesterday, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got eliminated as per live audience voting. A lot of reactions have taken place and Kamya Punjabi too has shared her views.

Entertainment News: Kamya Punjabi says Nimrit deserved to be in top 5

On Twitter, Kamya Punjabi stated that Nimrit deserved to be a part of the top 5, however, she did manage to win some good friends inside the house which is quite rare. She is talking about mandli - Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Kamya sent her best wishes to her and mentioned that Nimrit was true to herself and the audience.

Check out Kamya Punjabi's tweet below:

U definitely deserved top 5 but you earned true friends in this house wich is very rare… you were true to urself n ur audience! Lots of love n respect for you #NimratKaurAhluwalia #BiggBoss16 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 6, 2023

Post her eviction, Nimrit also called her eviction unfair. She is now rooting for Shiv Thakare or MC Stan to win.

In yesterday's episode, audience entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and the contestants had to entertain them to gain votes. The loudest cheer was for Shiv Thakare. MC Stan too received a thunderous cheer. Archana Gautam got a shocker when audience replied 'Shiv Chal Raha Hai' to her famous question, 'Kya Chal Raha Hai'.

Check out Archana Gautam's video from Bigg Boss 16 below:

Karchana ki public insult.maza aa gaya. Look at her face ????? SHIV CHAL RAHA HAI pic.twitter.com/1CQZRCzzDu — ♛?????♛ (@Itsvampie) February 6, 2023

