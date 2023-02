The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw the second part of the torture task taking place wherein Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were tortured by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The previous day it was vice versa and it was time for payback tonight. We saw Archana Gautam going full guns and glory during the torture task. Archana has got a lot of flak and also praise for performing the task so well. Kamya Punjabi is one of those who felt that Archana crossed the line. Also Read - TRP List Week 4 2023: Anupamaa retains top spot, Pandya Store ties with Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Hai Chahatein sees jump [View Top TV Show List]

Archana Gautam grabs attention with a torture task in Bigg Boss 16

Entertainment News is full of updates on Bigg Boss 16 as the finale inches closer. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan along with Shiv Thakare foiling Archana Gautam's preparations. So, we saw Archana using turmeric powder and Surf excel on the Mandali gang. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were seen using oil, water, shampoo and other things. Archana did not leave any opportunity and seemed to have resorted to brutality. The task was cancelled beforehand with the prize money remaining the same because neither of the teams failed in the task. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fahmaan Khan urges fans to vote for Sumbul Touqeer in Bigg Boss 16, Nakuul Mehta pens emotional note for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 team and more

Kamya Punjabi hailed Sumbul Touqeer Khan and the Mandali gang for putting up with the task. She slammed Archana and said that she needs to know where to draw the line and added that Bigg Boss had to intervene. Check out her tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Did Rubina Dilaik accidentally REVEAL who will win Salman Khan's show? It will leave you surprised

Loved the way Sumbul kept fighting for her friends #BB16 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Archana needs to know where to draw a line, well #Biggboss too had to intervene n that’s what I meant when I used the word inhuman #BB16 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Bottom line : Mandali Shining brighter than ever #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV

Proud of these people, 3 who were doing the task n the 4th who kept fighting for them #ShivThakare #McStan #NimritKaurAhluwalia #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 2, 2023

Did Archana Gautam cross the line in Bigg Boss 16's torture task?

Well, there's no doubt that this time Bigg Boss is truly very different. Bigg Boss has been interfering and playing his own game on the show. The torture task was the season's first-ever torture task. And even it was cancelled. In the history of Bigg Boss, worst-case torture tasks have taken place. Y'all have watched a lot of torture tasks taking place. And before, despite the brutality, the tasks weren't stopped or cancelled. So, do you think Archana cross the line in the torture task? Vote here:

Archana Gautam has been winning hearts. However, her tongue and attitude seem to have irritated a lot of people. She went from being everyone's favourite to being labelled as a vamp. A lot of people slammed Archana for her conduct during the task.