Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful shows on TV that has been running for decades now. Bigg Boss season 16 is all set to start airing on October 1 and makers are leaving no stones unturned in leaving viewers excited for their upcoming twists. Host will be seen entertaining his viewers with his one-liners. The makers have already approached several popular celebs to be part of their show including Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Maan, Prakruti, and many more.

If reports are to be believed then three ex-contestants will be entering the house this time. Yes, you read that right! The three ex-contestants will be playing the game along with the present contestants and will reportedly play the role of a villain.

A report in Tellychakkar reads, Karan Kundraa and have been approached for the show and the actors are in talking wit the makers as of now. The news has been doing the rounds on social media and fans are all excited for ex-contestants entry on the show. Well, if both Karan and Hina agree to be part of Bigg Boss 16, then their fans would love to see them back in the new season. They will be seen ruling over the contestants by assigning them the new task and special powers.

Well, this time the concept, theme, and rules of Bigg Boss 16 seem to have changed. Bigg Boss himself will be participating in the show and will be playing along with the contestants. In this season of Bigg Boss, no rules will be followed and contestants will play it all.