Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah is known to share her opinions on how the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are playing. The actress is often trolled when she takes a dig at Ankit Gupta, who is playing very well in the Bigg Boss house. Today, she went on Twitter and misspelt Ankit's name as Vinit. In her tweet, she wrote that there are a few contestants in the Bigg Boss house who always focus on the ration. She questioned Ankit for the name but wrote his name as Vinit.

Twitterati was quick to see the mistake that Kashmera made. Some of them started wondering if Ankit's second name is Vinit. Some even corrected her and told her to visit a doctor and wear glasses. One Twitter user even called Kashmera an aunty and told her that it is normal when someone gets old their eyesight and vision decrease.

Check out Priyankit fans slamming Kashmera Shah.

No wonder they want the ration. Every year there are a few people that focus on food and these two seem to be them. Why does #vinit not have any response at all? This can’t be so one sided can it? #BiggBoss16 #mumalways #sufferinsilence #bore @ColorsTV @justvoot pic.twitter.com/9mls9Ru1KS — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 27, 2022

Shayed uska dusra naam vinit ha ?i dont know if that makes sense? — Madiii (@random__vibe) October 27, 2022

Dear Superstar Mam

Its #AnkitGupta

Correct this — RIDDHI ❤❤ (@Bkifan3B) October 27, 2022

I usually say teenage Twitteratis need dua for their choice of words and rotten mentality but you are an "aunty" Kashemera, a well grown woman! An elite one! Still vomiting your hatred on Twitter day and night? Paise se tameez ka koi lena dena nahin indeed.Stan jaise hi ho tum. — Keep your mask on! (@ProMaskOn) October 27, 2022

I guess Vinit was your EX jo tume #AnkitGupta main dikhta he. — OWAIS (Rumi) (@owaiskitweets) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, it looks like the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 has turned into a series of love affairs as the latest promo of the same shows that the Bigg Boss home has been divided into two portions. One is a hostel for boys and the other one is a hostel for girls. Bigg Boss has given the participants the task to make couples and the boys have gone head-over-heels over the gorgeous women. The watchman of the boy's hostel is whereas the warden for girl's hostel is Archana Guatam.