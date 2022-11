Bigg Boss 16 has managed to grab everyone's attention. The show has become among the top five shows currently. Some very big names from the TV and film industries have entered the controversial house. From love angle to fights, it has it all. Currently, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta seem to have a connection. Their love-hate saga has been a hot topic of discussion on social media. In yesterday's episode, Shalin and Tina spoke about how Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma are all over him. Now, Kashmera Shah has commented on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets HUGE support from Gaurav Chopra; latter asks, 'Has bigg boss not heard of no means no?'

Entertainment News: Kashmera Shah has THIS to say about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant took to her Twitter handle and stated that it feels like Shalin Bhanot is enjoying all the female attention that he is getting. She said that he needs to be given a reality check as women are rather running away from him. In another tweet, she wrote that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are taxing to watch as a couple. She called them a fake and wants people to stop wasting time on them.

Check out Kashmera Shah's tweets below:

Why do I feel that #ShalinBhanot feels good about this situation where he “thinks” he has women falling for him. Can someone please go inside and give him a reality check that if anything women are running away from him? We know one particular woman for sure @ColorsTV #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/CbpUWk3IBd — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) November 23, 2022

I don’t know whether people are loving this couple or not but I find it very taxing to watch them. If we know they are faking it then why are we wasting our time on them. Other couples were real and it was fun to see their real stories. @ColorsTV #biggbuzz16 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/L6RWZyCKN5 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) November 23, 2022

Do you agree with Kashmera Shah's thoughts? In yesterday's episode, Tina Datta was also of an opinion that he is playing her and is scared that Sumbul Touqeer will get eliminated as she has been nominated.