Bigg Boss 16 contestants are faring much better than the previous season. Archana Gautam has come as the surprise package of the season. The model, actress and politician from North India is as unfiltered as they come. Archana Gautam's comic quotient, dialogues and bindass attitude is winning hearts. She is rising rapidly on the popularity charts. On day one, viewers of Bigg Boss 16 complained about the voice of Archana Gautam. But now people are ignoring that aspect and loving her originality and entertainment quotient. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah has said that she is loving Archana Gautam but her ultrasonic voice is intolerable for the human ears.

Watching today’s episode and I swear that even though I love #archana I feel that only animals can hear her ultrasonic voice #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV @justvoot #tooshrilltochill #ultrasonic — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) October 17, 2022

Social media is not happy with Kashmera Shah. They feel she is body-shaming Archana Gautam by mocking her natural voice on the show. Netizens lashed out sharply at the actress. Take a look at the tweets...

Tumhari to animals bhi na jhel paye flop B grade kamwali — ? (@GirlWidWingss) October 17, 2022

Maybe be mindful about what you tweet next time because she can't change her voice. It's almost like commenting on someone's appearance. Moreover, she's effortlessly ten times a better contestant than you. — Taylor Swift (@trashhaccountt) October 17, 2022

Ye body shaming pe itne lecture dene wale log ab kya kar rahe voice shaming ...ye natural hai nhi badla ja sakta ...itna dimag is nhi h kya kuch v anpadh jahil gawar — Kriti Sinha (@Kriti16Kri) October 17, 2022

Ye kewal bigboss ke paise per palti hai ye bata rhi hai ki archana kesi hai teri to awaz hi mardana hai pta nhi hamre krishna bhai kese jhelte hoge ?? — Real_Romesh (@real_romesh) October 18, 2022

It's god gifted voice.. we love her..jese god ne aapko ghatiya personality di he.. she is entertaining not like you irritating..#ArchanaGautamm #BiggBoss16 — Varun_dvan?? (@sh_ahaa4) October 18, 2022

Well, Archana Gautam is doing really well for herself. She is coming up day by day on the show. People love her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.