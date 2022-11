Bigg Boss 16 fans have mixed views on how Sumbul Touqeer's father Hasan Touqeer is being allowed to have conversations with his daughter every now and then. This has happened after the whole narrative of Sumbul Touqeer being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot has spread everywhere. For viewers, the whole story of Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer is playing out like a love triangle. Salman Khan told Sumbul Touqeer to play alone, and not bother so much about Shalin Bhanot. Bigg Boss 16 has not proved to be a good experience for Sumbul Touqeer so far. Her father Hasan Touqeer once came on the show and blasted both Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot for how his daughter was being projected on the show. Fans did not like how he slammed Tina Datta on that occasion. Now, Kushal Tandon has called him out on Twitter saying that this is being biased towards Sumbul Touqeer... Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Urfi Javed hits back at trolls for her airport appearances, Ranveer Singh wins hearts at F1 and more

Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

And best part all is getting on air , and showing to public ?what are they projecting? bhai dal main kuch kallaaa nahi , puri dall heee kaliiii hain , hahhaaa big boos mahan hain ????? — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

Well, this is the first time that a contestant is being guided by parents. There are rumors that he requested makers to have such an opportunity if things go wrong, as his daughter is still quite young. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer has a tearful phone conversation with her father; he says, 'Shalin, Tina ko unki aukaat dikhaao’

Sukhar karo, sirf kamini bola, kuch aur nahi bola, jab ek 19 saal ki ladki roorahi thi hath jhodke, mera Aisa feeling nahi tha, tab kuch nahi bolsakte tho mooh aap band rakho, apni insecure friend so sudravo — SSK?? (@Sameenasher25) November 21, 2022

Dare? Did you ask how dare they spread fake narratives ? how dare they character shame a young girl who literally said no? how dare they disregard consent ? How dare they made a joke of no means no?

Aaye hai mr cool bne with how dare... ??‍♀️#SumbulTouqeerKhan — GUARDIAN ANJI (@anji4sum) November 21, 2022

Well, Kushal Tandon created quite a furore in his own season. Fans have asked him to come on Bigg Boss 16 as a guest but he refused. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia trolls Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot love angle; says, 'Both should have signed a TV serial instead'