Bigg Boss 16 is coming and slowly the buzz is building up. Today, some handles on social media have shared some new updates. It looks like Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has given her nod to the show. The makers had been chasing her since some time now. She is hugely popular as Imlie, and might win the show if she does it this season. There is no clarity on Fahmaan Khan. Well, they might just convince him to come later like they got in Aly Goni for . He has said that he would prefer doing an adventure based show like Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 instead. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig of Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah fame to join Salman Khan's show

EXCLUSIVE - Not Fahmaan Khan but Imlie serial female lead actress "Sumbul Touqeer" to participate in Bigg Boss 16.#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/MxbV2irsGc — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 22, 2022

The reports also suggest that has signed the contract. She could be the biggest name of the season. The actress has done Naagin 3 with the channel in the past. Surbhi Jyoti also makes appearances for the specials on Colors. The other confirmed name is . The Bengali actress is known for the show Nazar and Uttaran. Tina Dattaa is another name that is doing the rounds on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestants list: Manya Singh, Adnan Shaikh and more new celebs added on Salman Khan's show?

There are rumours that might quit the show Banni Chow Home Delivery for Bigg Boss 16. The makers have approached him too. But when we called up Arjit Taneja he told us that it is not true. Gautam Vij, Abdu Rozik, Just Sul and Instagram content creator Suriya Mishra is also coming on Bigg Boss 16. The show is finally trending on social media. will make a comeback on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik to be part of Salman Khan's reality show? Here's the truth