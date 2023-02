As we inch closer to the finale of Bigg Boss 16, there will be a lot of updates from Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan will return as the host one last time for the season. And he will announce a winner from the TOP 5 participants. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have reached the TOP 5 of Bigg Boss 16. And their journey videos are being showcased in the episodes. Last night, we saw Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot’s Journey videos. And tonight, it will be Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam’s turn it seems. Meanwhile, here are the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents react on his journey video; say, 'We started missing him all the more after watching it' [Exclusive]

Abdu Rozik returns to Mumbai ahead of finale

Bigg Boss 16 finale is in a couple of days. Entertainment News is going wild with the updates on the same. And now, Abdu Rozik has reached Mumbai ahead of the finale. Fans want to see the reunion of Mandali.

Rohit Shetty to announce Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants?

Well, now that Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to its finale. It's time for Khatron Ke Khiladi. And for the same, Rohit Shetty will enter the house of Bigg Boss. It is being said that Shiv Thakare might be the one to bag the show.

Priyanka to win?

Last night in Bigg Boss 16, we saw Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey video. Fans of Priyanka have hailed the video and called it the best. They have called it the video of the winner. Read more details here.