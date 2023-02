Now, just a day remains for Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 16 in just a couple of hours. Tomorrow, the Grand Finale will begin at 7:00 tomorrow and it is going to be a lengthier Grand Finale it seems. Anyway, we are here with the latest updates about Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot are in the TOP 5. A lot of celebs have been posting about Bigg Boss 16 and their favourite contestants. Promos of Bigg Boss 16 from the Grand Finale night are going viral and more. Check out the Bigg Boss 16 LIVE UPDATES here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary BEATS MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and other TOP 5 finalists to be the most popular contestant again

Priyanka grabs TOP spot on Most Popular list

And for one last time, Ormax Media has shared the list of the TOP 5 most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant list. And leading the list is none other than, Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Check out the complete list here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Asim Riaz declares THIS contestant from the Mandali as 'Superhit' [Watch Video]

Asim Riaz supports THIS Mandali member

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz was spotted in the city today. And he was asked about which Bigg Boss 16 contestant is he going to support. The runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 picked one of the two Mandali members. Check out who here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare beats Sidharth Shukla’s record; achieves new milestone just before finale

Bigg Boss 16 Dalljiet makes a vote appeal for Shalin

Shalin Bhanot is one of the TOP 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The actor has been getting support from his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur online. And now, Dalljiet has yet again extended her support to the actor. Watch her video here.