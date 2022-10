10:46 pm

Shiv feels Nimrit is the deserving captain. He feels Archana is the wicketkeeper as she plays as per the game. Shiv says Archana will also ditch Priyanka. Archana says she is not bothered about the same. Shiv calls Priyanka field who wants to get involved in every issue. Shiv feels Shalin is an unfair player. Who can they trust if they want to hit six on the last ball, Shiv takes Abdu. Priyanka says after her, she can trust Shiv. Priyanka says she feels Shiv is her competitor. Shalin shuts his ears. Archana reveals Priyanka is dirty. Archana and Priyanka get into an argument over the jar. Priyanka is furious with Archana. The housemates are shocked and irritated with their conversation. Shekhar asks them to move on. Later, Shiv picks Sumbul as the 12th player. Shiv calls Sumbul bechari but Sumbul and Tina do not agree. Shalin and Tina defend Sumbul. Shiv feels Gautam throws a lot of googlies. Gautam defends his stance. Ankit asks if had Soundarya been evicted would his move have been justified. Ankit talks about Gautam wanting to reverse his decision. Gautam tries to defend himself but Ankit points out that he has been flipping at every given point. The Player who is out of form is Ankit, as per Shiv. The player who gives gyaan is Sajid but Shiv says he is also a player. Shiv is asked to name one all-rounder and he names Tina. Shiv is asked someone who is a great player, Shiv places his card. Stan, Soundarya and Gori are nowhere on Shiv's list. Shekhar takes his leave and taunts them on the food.