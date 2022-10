Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere Live: Finally, the day when Bigg Boss 16 premieres is here. Host Salman Khan will yet again resume his hosting duties from Day 1. Fans who’d been waiting for Bigg Boss 16, we are here ready to update y’all on all that goes on in the premiere night tonight. There will be a house tour, Salman Khan is gonna make his smashing entry and kickstart one of the most anticipated reality shows on TV again.

Though the buzz had been minimum, the names surfaced such as Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and more celebs who are said to be participating in Bigg Boss 16 this time. It sure looks interesting. Let’s see if and which of the aforementioned names enter the house tonight. Read on for Bigg Boss 16 live updates here: