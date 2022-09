Ever since Bigg Boss 16 has been announced, people are talking about Munawar Faruqui. It was taken as almost confirmed that he is doing the show. Now, the popular handle @BiggBossTak has said that Munawar Faruqui is not yet confirmed for Bigg Boss 16. The Lock Upp winner became immensely popular during his stint on Ekta Kapoor's reality show. He has a large fan base on social media. He has been trending since many days on social media. One of the reasons could be the fact that his presence irks radical groups. If there is anything associated with him, some people start negativity on social media. We saw the drama around his Hyderabad concert. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant to get married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in Salman Khan's show? The actress REVEALS

Munawar Faruqui is not confirmed for Bigg Boss 16 From what I've heard from my source, he is unlikely to join BB16. There were chances of him to join BB as compensation of KKK. Munuwar is still interested however the channel is doubtful to cast him Day1, maybe later as wildcard. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2022

Well, this is quite surprising. The reasons could be many. We doubt if it is Munawar Faruqui's controversial image. He got universal acceptance from the crowd during Lock Upp. Even his Hyderabad show went peacefully. Fans of Munawar Faruqui have said that the channel is insecure. They know that he is unbeatable with his personality and wit.

Iss sai acha tu jayai hee na n ham chahatai b nhi woh jayai uss show mai, bas agr munawar nai Haan kar di tu hamai koi masla nhi hai, rahi baat doubtful honai ki usai bb approach pechlai saal b kiya tha but woh nhi gaya( juss for the info)#MunawarFaruqui — ..♡ (@miraciouss) September 19, 2022

Munawar nehi bhi jaaye to chalega it doesn't matter ❤️ I was against too ke woh na jaye uske mental health kharab nehi kare to accha hai agar jaaye to jaye no problem ?#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #MKJW — ℘✺Ի✺Պᾰ?️? (@Poroma_Afreen) September 19, 2022

Let us see if Munawar Faruqui does turn up at the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16. In fact, there were rumors of a split with Nazila which he denied.