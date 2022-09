Bigg Boss 16 is one show we are waiting for. Salman Khan will be back with a new set of contestants soon. As per the popular handle, Bigg Boss Tak only six have been finalised so far. This is indeed very surprising as the show should start in just a couple of weeks. Well, we heard how some big names refused the show this time. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 will premiere from the start of October and is expected to air from 10 pm rather than the usual of 10.30 pm. A couple of other shows are also going off air. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Not Rs 1000 crore, but Salman Khan to be paid less than last season? Here's what we know

Is Bigg Boss 16 really happening @ColorsTV ? Only 12 days left for the premiere. And you guys are yet to release 2 more promos that you shot with Salman?. Really, this time there is No buzz and excitement among the fans. "Iss baar Bigg Boss hi khelenge and dekhenge bhi" — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2022

As of now, the channel has finalized & signed only 6 contestants. Rest all else is on the waiting list. Kya kar rahe hai, they know.... https://t.co/zweOKqmiqM — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 is keenly awaited by all fans of the show. Some of the confirmed contestant names are Madirakshi Mundle, Prakruti Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Tina Dattaa and others. The makers are in advanced talks with Divyanka Tripathi and Sanaya Irani. It looks like Divya Agarwal might do the show as well. The latest names doing the rounds are that of Ridhima Pandit and Giaa Manek. Salman Khan has apparently taken a pay cut for this season and won't be paid Rs 1,000 crores as it was being reported.