Fans of Bigg Boss cannot keep calm as the makers have raised excitement related to the latest season of the show. A few days back, Colors posted a promo clip of Bigg Boss 16 in which Salman Khan said that the latest reason will not have any rules. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 16 begins, a look at Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia and other contestants who locked lips on Salman Khan's show [View Pics]

However, sources close to us exclusively revealed that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning to ensure that they tend to attract the saas-bahu audience towards Bigg Boss. There have been a lot of shows that have been ruling on the TRP charts. However, Bigg Boss 15 show lacklustre. This year the makers are planning to get people having crazy social media followers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show to have its premiere on THIS date

If you take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seeing telling that the show will have no rules. He further tells in the clip, "There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Will Shivin Narang finally appear on Salman Khan's show or leave fans disappointed yet again?

Fans of the show did not get any clarity related to what it meant. However, they have taken to social media to state different theories. Some of them also said that there won't be any fighting. In another promo, the actor revealed that Bigg Boss will be playing the game this year. In the last 15 years, this had not taken place as every contestant was playing the game.

Talking about the contestants there have been a lot of speculations related to the same. No official announcement related to the same has been made. Rumours doing roundabouts state that Munawar Faruqui, , , would be a part of the show.

Big Brother which is a Dutch reality show became an inspiration for Bigg Boss. For the unversed, was the host for the first season, which debuted back in 2006. The second season saw taking the role of Warsi as a host.