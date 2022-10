Bigg Boss 16 is among the top shows currently. Hosted by Salman Khan, the sixteenth season of the controversial show has some of the biggest names as contestants. Till now, there have seen a few eliminations. Sreejita De was among the first ones to be shown the door and next was Manya Singh. Now that she is out of the house, Manya Singh is candidly talking about everything about Bigg Boss 16. In a recent interview, she named who is the mastermind of the house and also spoke about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship.

Who is the Bigg Boss 16 mastermind?

To TellyChakkar, ex-contestant Manya Singh was asked to name the mastermind of the house and she said she finds to be the one. She stated that the filmmaker observes everyone and when the time will come he will be the biggest threat to all the other contestants. When asked who is the love guru of the house, Manya Singh again named Sajid Khan. She stated that he is the senior-most member of the Bigg Boss 16 house and he has expert advice on everything.

She also spoke about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and 's relationship. She mentioned that the alleged couple do not want to accept their feelings for each other on Television but she is hoping that they would do it eventually. Over the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan bashed Ankit Gupta for being completely silent inside the house and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being her voice.

What's happening inside Bigg Boss 16 house?

In yesterday's episode, Gautam Vig became the captain of the house but it came at a heavy price. He had to give up on a week's ration of everyone. The entire house is against him as the food has been taken away from them.