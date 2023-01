Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and MC Stan indulge in an ugly spat in the latest episode where we saw both the contestants stopping extremely low and using all foul and abusive language for each other in the tiff. MC Stan even voluntarily asked for the exit from the show and Bigg Boss might even let him out. Meanwhile, the fans of the show have divided and are slamming both Archana and Stan. But many are lashing out at Stan for his language that is next-level low. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After body-shaming Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, VJ Andy takes a jibe at Sumbul Touqeer Khan in latest video; fans retort in Fahmaan Khan style

#McStan language is next level low. And what’s with this exit exit exit all the time? Last time when Salman opened the door he didn’t had guts to leave. Fake drama ? #BiggBoss16 @BiggBoss — Venz (@Venzy096792644) January 4, 2023

Archana is poking #MCStan for footage Stan just give her back in Archan's style which Badtameez Archana used to say to others contestant from the last so many months Full support to @MCStanOfficial ?#BiggBoss16 — True Khabri (@TrueKhabri) January 3, 2023

Hats off to #ArchanaGautam for following @BeingSalmanKhan advice. She really controlled her anger with #McStan well done girl @archanagautamm — Venz (@Venzy096792644) January 4, 2023

As the internet is divided, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans also take a dig at and comment that now they are waiting for the host to come and bash Priyanka for the fight between Stan and Archana as in the last weekend ka vaar, viewers witnessed SK bashing Priyanka for no reason. PriyAnkit fans criticised the host and the Akers for destroying the mental health of the actress.

Now waiting to see how #PriyankaChaharChoudhary will somehow be blamed for this huge #MCStan vs. #ArchanaGuatam fight in #WeekendKaVaar. ? Hey #BiggBoss16 when the “Screenplay” is ready please let us know. ?? — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) January 3, 2023

We wonder if Salman Khan will bash Priyanka again or this time he will take the class of the actual culprit n the house and it's Archana Gautam.