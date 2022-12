Whether Bigg Boss 16 fans like him or hate him, there is no denying that MC Stan will be remembered on Salman Khan's show. He is the first desi hip-hop to come on the reality show. MC Stan has wowed style enthusiasts with his wardrobe that ranges from Amiri to Louis Vuitton. In between, he had a very low phase where he wanted to exit the show. He said he was ready to pay Rs two crores as fine and make the move. But Salman Khan motivated him to stay back on the show. They sent him a tee shirt of Bubba, his girlfriend to make him feel better inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer to Sidharth Shukla; contestants whose fees was revised due to their popularity on the show

MC Stan yesterday put Tina Datta in the nominations. She was quite shocked. Later, she asked him why did he nominate her if he feels that she is a friend. MC Stan said friendship and game is not the same. He also called out Sajid Khan for being diplomatic. He said that he did not take a strong stance even though Shalin Bhanot abused his mother. Sajid Khan said that such language comes in the heat of the moment and should not be taken literally. But fans are happy to see MC Stan call out the hypocrisy of Sajid Khan. Take a look at the tweets...

#SajidKhan stan ko galt prove krne m laga per #MCStan? ne Sajid ko he expose kr diya with facts ???#BB16 #MCStanIsTheBoss — ... (@Deepanshu5677) December 20, 2022

#MCStan? ...sher he tu ????.... Priyanka Tina Shalin popat sabka muh band karwaega re tera bhai ????...... And he impressed me the most when he actually spoke against Sajid khan and put forward his points clearly... No one has that much of guts ???? — A?❤️ (@Udeepta7) December 20, 2022

Today #MCStan? Rocks.. Frist time #Sajidkhan ke muh pe bola , question kiya, bande main daam hai, I like it — Sonali ?? (@Sonali51005733) December 20, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 fans have also noticed this that he does not come across as a follower any more. Even Tina Datta spoke about why she felt that MC Stan nominated her. Let us see how the game develops from now on!