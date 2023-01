Bigg Boss 16 has seen fights every day. And usually, the topics to fight are about cleaning duties, food, food proportion and who is doing their duty and who is not. And well, that's what happened in the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam and MC Stan got into a huge verbal fight after the politician and actress poked him about his duties and complained to his fans. Things just escalated quickly and now, Bigg Boss is going to make a stern decision in the upcoming episode of the Salman Khan-hosted TV show. Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Archana Gautam, MC Stan drag parents in their fight; Gadar 2 first look out [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss 16 upcoming episode promo:

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see the continuation of Archana Gautam and MC Stan's fight. That's right. The fight is going to turn nastier. Last night we saw neither Stan nor Archana having their food. They had a huge verbal brawl and they both went on each others' families. And now in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Stan kicking the Bigg Boss property and asking for a voluntary exit. suggests him to slap Archana to get evicted. Stan leaves and Shiv Thakare stops him from making any rash decision. Sajid asks Stan to not be childish.

Bigg Boss slams Archana and MC Stan

Bigg Boss slams Archana and MC Stan

Later in Bigg Boss 16 promo, we see Bigg Boss slamming Archana Gautam and MC Stan for their fight. He takes a dig at them saying that they themselves are portraying their weaker personalities and that he will now show their real faces to the public. As per the promo, Bigg Boss seems to be taking a very stern decision. Will there be a mid-week eviction taking place in Bigg Boss 16? Well, what if there is a mid-week eviction?

Anyway watch the new Bigg Boss 16 promo video here:

