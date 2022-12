Bigg Boss 16 has got a new fan base due to rapper MC Stan. People are flocking in to watch one of the emerging talents of the desi hip hop fraternity. MC Stan might have been quiet on the show but his wardrobe is doing the talking. The rapper has donned brands like Versace, Zara, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Palm Angels on the show. Well, he was seen in a neon and green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs USD 8,600 on EBay. If you count in Indian money, it is close to Rs 8 lakh. Wow! That is indeed something. Of late, we have seen Sumbul Touqeer don some of the jackets of MC Stan. Even Tina Datta likes his fur jacket. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets called out as 'fake' as she bonds with Shalin Bhanot after MC Stan; netizens say 'Jidhar Wajan Udhar Bhajan' [Read Tweets]

The jacket is just one of the outfits. He has been seen in Amiri all through the show. The tees cost in upwards of Rs 40K in India. He also wore a Louis Vuitton monogrammed shirt that is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh. It was also a limited edition one. He has worn a number of jackets from Palm Angels on the show. His girlfriend Bubba has sent him a couple of her tee shirts as he was feeling very low on the show. MC Stan has been in a relationship since a year with Anam Shaikh whose nickname is Bubba.

Salman Khan has told him that he has a huge fan base outside. The host also said that he could understand why MC Stan was upset. He said that singers did around 10 shows in the months of December and November. MC Stan charges Rs 25 lakh per show. By estimate, it means that he is losing out on a chance to make Rs four crores for the year. MC Stan is from Pune and has songs like Amin, Tadipaar, Insaan to his kitty. He is known for his mumble rap and drip.