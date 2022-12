Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a successful season. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Ankit Gupta are favourites on Twitter, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are toppers on Ormax. These lists are indicative of who is popular all over India especially amongst neutral audience. Another important factor is Google Trends. In fact, people who top on Google searches are considered to be ones who have organic popularity in the country. While many people watch Bigg Boss not everyone is active on Twitter. Well, MC Stan is the contestant who has seen maximum growth in the past couple of months. This is indeed interesting. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan angrily walks off after Shalin Bhanot argues with the superstar host on the latter's ‘2 taake ki aurat’ jibe on Archana Gautam

A graph has come where we can see MC Stan leading. He has dethroned Abdu Rozik. The Tajik singer has built a new huge fan base in India after his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The general public is crazy about him. Tina Datta sees period spikes whenever something big happens around her. But the proposed number one and two, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have a very flat graph in comparison.

Twitter par fake aur bot trends chalane se kuch nahi hota

Real Trend Google Kudh Bata deta hai

No Competition!!!

Priyanka Bigg Boss me real rahne ki poori koshish kar rahi hai aur bahar PR team aur fans fake karne me?#MCStan @MCStanOfficial #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/K4PzOYlxtI — My Opinion (@rxdgxar) December 26, 2022

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla led the Google trends for the most part of the competition. MC Stan has come into his own ever since he started talking on the show. His bond with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik is good and his one-liners are too funny! Now, it remains to be seen if he emerges as strong contender for top three!