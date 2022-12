Bigg Boss 16 will see members debating on who will be the new captain of the house. As we know, captaincy is the sureshot way to stay safe from the nominations. Abdu Rozik is out of the house due to some professional commitments. It seems he is shooting for some video game. Bigg Boss will be seen scolding Vikas Manaktala and Soundarya Sharma for their indecisive attitude towards the game. He will say that they're fired on the spot. While Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan take the name of MC Stan as captain, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will say he is not suitable. She will apparently take her name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From slamming Shalin Bhanot to supporting him for ‘ghar ki chitti’; here’s a look at Dalljiet Kaur’s love hate relationship with her ex husband

It is a known fact that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is now seen as a member of Mandali. This has come as an angry shocker to fans of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik. MC Stan has never been a captain of the house and deserves a chance. Angry fans have lashed out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as a snake. Check out the tweets...

Nimmo aunty is the worst Contestant ever ??? usko stan se kya problm hai ❓ Nimmo aunty is obsessed with captaincy, uska hisaab se sirf vo akela captain banna hai ?? Nimmo = Snake ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #MCStan #MCStanIsTheBoss #Nimmo #Nimrit https://t.co/38TwsBpKrl — harshhhha (@harshhhha) December 19, 2022

Shiv #MCStan ko captain banana chahta...Ye nimrit ko mc se kya prblm hai bhai...ek toh sab ke bich mein aake sabko left out feel karari thi...rangu nhi hota toh ab tk bahar hojaati...ye? — Jyoti ? (@Siddy_SidNaaz) December 18, 2022

Nimrit toh sumbul aur ankit ke sath bhi nomination main aagi toh out ho jyegi #mcstan toh dur ki baat hai but biggboss wale chahe toh fir na... — Abdullah (@AbdullahShaikHD) December 18, 2022

yeh nimrit wahi hai jo abdu ko captiancy main stan ko nhi chuna tha abdu ko nimrit use kar sakti hai #mcstan ko nhi aur aaj fir stan ke khelf ho gai cuz usee malom stan ko .. nimrit snake hai #bb16 #biggboss16 #biggboss #bb — Abdullah (@AbdullahShaikHD) December 18, 2022

The original trio of the group is Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan. Later, the first two gravitated a lot towards Sajid Khan. Critics started slamming them as the Mandali that does not play an individual game.