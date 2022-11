In this season of Bigg Boss 16, a lot of casually offensive statements have been thrown around. But the whole house has been more obsessed about ration. In last night's episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were seen laughing their guts out as MC Stan came out of the shower. Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she saw MC Stan in his bare essentials when he came out of the bathroom. She says that she keeps on seeing Shalin Bhanot quite often but this was the first time she saw MC Stan bare-bodied. From the conversation, it seems like she says that MC Stan looks like a skeleton.

The rapper is seen bare-bodied as he comes out from a bath. We can see that he is clad in a pair of jeans. The two girls cannot control their laughter. Fans of MC Stan are enraged saying that no one raises an eyebrow as it is women talking about a man. If it was the other way round, there would be a bloodbath on Twitter.

Earlier during hostel task, when boys were told to show off their body n muscles, few girls added insult by body shaming them, by boooring? to Shiv & Stan. Today, Archana with Priyanka mocked MC Stan & even body shamed him. If genders reversed, would we still be okay with this? — Myself (@_Alisha_111) November 29, 2022

If u even says Aunty or Didi too to any girls, forget about body shame. They will lectures u misogynist & blah blah, people will come in support of their And if a girl mocked boy's body, even body shamed him. all okay. Laugh Don’t boy deserve support when they are body-shamed? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2022

no like I don't like Mc stan but why Archana and priyanka body shame him ? Like do they like when men body shame them ??? He literally minding his business ? — ?? ???‍?? (@drk2drk33) November 29, 2022

BB Is Allowing These Girl's To Talk About A guy's Body? If #MCStan Do That Then Again Bhawal Ho Jayega So Shameful Idont Understand Why BB Is Not Even Saying Anything. Is Body Shaming Allowed In BB House? Then Allow The Male Contestants Too.#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #MCStan? #BB16 pic.twitter.com/1CqTzWNPNW — LIL STAN (@AasimPardeshi) November 29, 2022

Shame on Archana n Pcc for BODYSHAMING #MCStan

the way PCC was laughing on BODYSHAMING of mc stan is pathetic#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #ShivIsTheBoss #ShivThakare — Uday Shetty (@UdayShettyPro) November 29, 2022

Ye India h bhai, Yaha aisa h hota tha hai hota rahe ga."Mardo izzat bhi hoti h kya Yaha!" Ladki english me gaali, body shamed kar sakti ku woh Stree h usko sab karne ka adhikar h Aaj Example h MC Stan - Majbur Mard jo kuch nahi bol sakta ku ki woh Funny Ladkiya h fun kar rahi thi — ???? ????? (@abhi_patil7) November 29, 2022

MC Stan is one of the most popular contestants on the show. He has a huge fan base in the underground hip-hop community. After the arrival of Golden Boys, he seems to have opened up more.