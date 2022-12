Bigg Boss 16 fans are liking MC Stan on the show. While he might not be the most active member, he can be effortlessly entertaining. In fact, some of his moments in the live feed with Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare are pure gold. Yesterday, Salman Khan told MC Stan that his fans are voting diligently. He said that he would be called a quitter if he decided to exit the show. The rapper said he was missing his parents, music and studio immensely and slipped into depression. Tina Datta also said that MC Stan needs to go home for his own well-being. But Salman Khan's encouraging words lifted up his spirits and how. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more

The makers also sent him gifts from his girlfriend, Buba whose real name is Anam Shaikh. He was on cloud nine after getting a pic of his parents, and her tee shirts. Abdu Rozik was also very happy on seeing this. Yesterday, even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta told MC Stan to stay back on the show. Fans of the rapper were quick to point out his hypocrisy. It is a known fact that MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary do not get along. In fact, he had used rather condescending words against her. Ankit Gupta had told him that no one would ever touch him. Now, fans of Stan have called out #PriyAnkit who seem to have changed seeing his fandom...

Is this the Same Priyanka who said "Tujhe Touch Karega bhi Kon" ?#MCStan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/hM8wgYeDaU — H I T E S H ? (@Real_hitesh28) December 9, 2022

Priyanka Ankit ki sakal to dekho ?

Muh to band kar le bro ????

Haq se main hug deta asli ko #stany #MCStan? https://t.co/7JecC5fa89 — Aamir (@__aamir_mansuri) December 10, 2022

#SalmanKhan? Indirectly Say #MCStan End Tak Rahnewala Hai ?. The fun banter between Salman Khan and MC Stan is the bestest part of today's episode! ✨?? Salman Bhai treats Mc stan as his brother everytime. Salman bhai Luv❤️#MCStan? #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/v7nF0T4PUR — LIL STAN (@AasimPardeshi) December 9, 2022

Bilkul haq se #MCStan? ko vote kro bt ye bnde k tweet pr cmnt kr k ise hype ya engagement mt do, ise Nimrit nd Priyanka se pese mile huve hai,dekho ye channel pr kya bolta hai plz guys understand #AbduRozik #MCStan? #ShivThakare? #BiggBoss16 — AbduRozik Fan (@planet065) December 7, 2022

Well, let us see if MC Stan takes Salman Khan's advice seriously and starts playing the game. With a fandom as huge as his, it would be a crime if he does not step up his game. MC Stan fans are going strong and how.