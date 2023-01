The fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam was the main point of Bigg Boss 16 so far this week. As we know, Archana Gautam is nominated. The actress and model raised an issue about household chores and said that MC Stan did not sweep the house. The rapper was sitting quietly in the captain's room when she went in and raised the matter. MC Stan said he was not her father's servant and would sweep when he felt like it. This led to an angry war of words. Archana Gautam looked into the cameras and said that his fans should see what a lazy man he is. MC Stan shot back with degrading words and Archana Gautam began crying. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta give up on housemates' ration to be safe from nominations; Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam and more lose cool

MC Stan was also very lacklustre the whole week. He did not show any energy in the tasks too. Archana Gautam took some jibes at him saying that no one knew he was a singer. She said if he came to her home town they did bash him up for such language. Fans of the rapper have now hit back. They have shared clips of Archana Gautam from her early projects where she is doing steamy scenes. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aka Sakha-Sakhi friendship to fall apart? Latter asks him to throw tantrums infront of Tina Datta

Why #ArchanaGautam? also pretending low? why she is copying #MCStan? kya vo ye dikhana chah rhi h ki stan hurt hua to me v hurt Hui hu?bich bich me vo normal b ho rhi h bhul ja rhi h ki low honeki acting krni h lol ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #MCStan #ShivThakare — Sahil Mhatre (@SahilMh9005) January 5, 2023

#MCStan? @MCStanOfficial Stanyyy bb ka king ? hai usko target karnese uska kuch bhi nahi bighadne wala . Mc stan winner Big boss #StannyArmy #MCStan? #BiggBoss16 — Avinash Chawan (@aviiichawan) January 5, 2023

Chapri #Archana apne sanskar dikha rahi h dekh lo bhai sab ..aise karti h ye ladko ki ijjat .. ye h aaj ka youth.. shame on this Aunty .. ye kaise contestant ko laaye ho ghar me . Ghar me dusre ladko ke bhi safety ko khatra h. Stay strong #MCStan? #biggboss16 pic.twitter.com/Jt301OFvnr — PrสŇΐl (@ItsPranil69) January 5, 2023

Shemde dekhle apni archna ko gaano mei gaali nhi de shakte par s*x jarur kar shakte hne? #MCStan? @Mcstanofficl pic.twitter.com/wwfFPn15aX — NATASHA (@nancykhattar2) January 5, 2023

Aey pagal aurat udhar teri archana to saaf bol rhi h ki bich me se faad dungi ye kr dungi vo kar dungi agar ye stan ne bola hota to? Woman Card feminist Mt ban fokat ka ladki kuch b bole koi mudda nhi ldka kuch bole to problem?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #MCStan? #ShivThakare? — Rahul_2a (@2aRahul) January 5, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 fans slowly liking MC Stan's game after he showed to Sajid Khan that he was someone with a mind of his own. Shiv Thakare and his friendship is also something fans are loving. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 96: Contestants battle out in the Ice and Water game; winner to be safe from eviction? [Watch Video]