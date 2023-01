Bigg Boss 16; MC Stan is slowly emerging as one of the strongest players and his game too has been improving day after day. And right now every contestant in the house is leaving no stone unturned to reach to the finale. And in the latest episode slim the nominations take we saw how Archana Gautam nominated MC Stab giving a reason that he doesn't have any involvement in the show despite being 15 weeks and his savage reply is winning hearts. Firstly he went his usual way and gave his answer to Archana and later he went to the cameras and told Bigg Boss to give him a paper and send their involvement meaning to him because he cannot speak and make unreasonable muddas like them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer rakes in Rs 1.68 crore already; Tina Datta, Nimrit Ahluwalia also in 'crores club' [View Highest Earners List]

Fans are hailing him as the savage king of the house and cannot stop going gaga over his swag. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare calls Archana Gautam 'Ungli master'; MC Stan says 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been zero since Ankit Gupta left'

Stan - Please big boss mujhe involvement ka definition de do ?? P.S - Even I want to know involvement definition ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan #MCStan #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/u0bgXrTG39 — Shivi ? (@ShiviKumari8) January 16, 2023

#MCStan was requesting Bigg Boss to give him the definition of "involvement"? But if seen,Stan's involvement is more visible in that house right now.?? #BB16 #Biggboss16 #StannyArmy pic.twitter.com/ibcsqgeGfF — ?????? ??? (@yogeshrdxreal) January 17, 2023

Archana - #MCStan? ka 15 hafto tak

Koi involvement nahi he jaag ja jaag ja#MCStan to Archana :- Ek baat bolu Kya Mere Man Ko Bhaya Mene Kutta Kulat Ke Khaya ?

She gives reason for 5 mins stan ends

It in 2 lines like a king ? Bruh Papa Papa Hote Hein ??#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/toTC6Bz1pA — ???????? ? (@sakshhu_) January 16, 2023

MC Stan initially was lost in the show and couldn't manage to cop with the concept and the people inside the house but today he has made some strongest bonds that will last forever for him. Do you see MC Stan in the finale? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot; top 7 contestants as per actual entertainment they provided on the show [View Pics]