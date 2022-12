Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan has been playing exceptionally well in the house after Salman Khan convinced him to stay in the show. And in the latest episodes, we see him taking all the pangas in the house within his mandali and even out. Stan’s all-time favourite target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is one of the strongest contestants in the house is getting questioned about her relationship with . Right now, Ankit and Priyanka have become the hottest topic in the house and the entire inmates are in one plan to remove the Dulha of Priyanka aka Ankit from the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; a look at the net worth of these contestants

Bigg Boss 16:Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta being in a tight spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the last night episode, we saw how after the morning anthem Priyanka and Ankit shared a warm hug and later, they become the topic along mandala where MC Stan questions what kind of friendship this is, to which Shiv Thakare says that it’s a relationship and they are hiding it. Archana Gautam too has been targeting them and is adamant that she wants Ankit to remove from the house and then will see how Priyanka will survive. Archana has been cursing PCC a lot in the house and their enmity has been making he viewers irked. too has been slamming the ladies for her high pitch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya calls out makers for being constantly rude to Ankit Gupta; fans remind him of Rubina Dilaik's situation

Ankit and Priyanka are getting all the support from PriyAnkit fans and they are strongly slamming the makes as well to put the actress in a tight spot and give her a choice between prize money and Ankit Gupta's elimination. Ankit has become one of the most loved contestants in the house right now and is getting compared with Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta fans slam makers for planning the latter's direct elimination; say, 'It's illegal task' [Read Tweets]