Bigg Boss 16 came to an end on February 12 with MC Stan winning the trophy. He left behind masterminds like Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and others to win Salman Khan's show. Many were surprised by his victory as often he was tagged to be 'lost' in the show. However, a lot of fans praised him for being real inside the house. Post his victory, netizens were divided. Many even called him an 'undeserving winner'. Now, MC Stan has broken his silence on the same.

MC Stan has THIS to say about 'undeserving winner' tag

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, MC Stan stated that it does not affect him at all. Rather, he likes people who get jealous as it is a very natural emotion. He said that he himself is shocked that he won but he also feels that he deserved to win. The winner was quoted saying, "I honestly don't care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It's a very natural emotion in a human being."

Before the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, it was being predicted that either Shiv Thakare or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will win the trophy of 's show. They made it to the top three but lost the trophy to MC Stan. Kamya Punjabi and many others also reacted to MC Stan's win. The ex contestant tweeted that MC Stan proved it that one does not need to fight unnecessarily to win the trophy.

Check out her tweet below:

Dil se maanga tha bosssss…. Mazzaaaa aagaya ? kya jeeta hai re you proved one doesn’t need to fight unnecessarily to be in the race! Haq se haq se haq se #HaqSeMcStan #MCStan #BiggBoss16Finale Mubarak ho sabko ??? https://t.co/hLDBHpp41l — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 12, 2023

Well, last evening, all of the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 show partied hard to celebrate the success at 's home.