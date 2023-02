Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has been neck deep in work after the show. He has songs with American music producer KSHMR coming up soon. MC Stan sang a bit of the song at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Now, it looks like he is keen to break into more mainstream music. MC Stan met up with music composer Sajid Wajid at their studio. The composer has hinted that they might do something soon. MC Stan who started off as a rapper from the slums is seen as one of the brightest talents in the desi hip-hop community. Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan came up from the rap scene in Pune. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam gets royal welcome at hometown Meerut [View Pics]

Sajid Wajid has already cast Soundarya Sharma in one of the romantic music videos produced by his company. He has been encouraging a number of young talents from all over the country. Sajid has opened his own label, Taleem Music. MC Stan has a number of songs lined up. The rapper is now planning his first all-India tour covering 7-8 cities. It seems tickets for Mumbai and Pune are already sold. MC Stan was also seen with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau.

MC Stan's win has got mixed reactions from everyone. After being clueless for almost a couple of months, he picked up his game in the two months. MC Stan and his bond with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik has been one of the best things of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan has got ten million followers on Instagram after his win on the show. After the show, everyone from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma have had nice things to say about the rapper.