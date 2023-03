Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is going places. His victory in Bigg Boss has brought desi hip-hop to the mainstream. After visiting The Kapil Sharma Show, MC Stan is rumoured part of a big Bollywood project. A YouTube channel has done a report that MC Stan might be seen on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. As we know, it is one of the biggest releases of the year. The popularity of Bigg Boss contestants is something every producer is taking seriously. While we do not know how much truth is there in the reports, we feel MC Stan's presence will add new flavour to the movie. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Here’s why Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might never end up getting married?

The composer of Jawan is Anirudh Ravichander. He is known to be experimental and a risk-taker. Also, Jawan has been shot a lot in Maharastra. The Pune Metro features in the film. MC Stan has a strong fan base in the state. Having him on board might not a bad idea after all. Also, MC Stan's popularity is on an all-time high. As of now, there is more interest in him than mainstream singers like Neha Kakkar. The badass street vibe of MC Stan's music also fits in with the action-packed theme of Jawan.

It is being said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might be playing a Punjabi couple in Dunki. Three popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants bagging Shah Rukh Khan's projects sounds too good. We are sure fans of MC Stan will be celebrating hearing this. The rapper was seen on Amazon Mini TV too. Emiway Bantai of Machayenge fame might be seen on Lock Upp. He is from Karnataka and one of the OGs of India's rap scene. MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are two faves of Salman Khan along with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.