The family week in Bigg Boss 16 is one where everyone is emotional. Fans love it a lot. So far, it is evident that Shiv Thakare's mom Asha has won hearts. People have been amazed with her simplicity, warmth and innocence. The kind of love she showered on Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot has been exemplary. Shiv Thakare's fan base grew after the entry of his mother. Well, MC Stan's mom Vahida Tadavi also entered the house. The rapper had a very emotional reunion where he broke down in tears. Fans got to see that his gangsta swag was just a facade, and he was a soft-hearted guy in real life. But his mother's conduct has not impressed many.

Yesterday, Gulshan Gautam, the brother of Archana Gautam started dancing. Fans have loved him on the show. Archana blasted her brother for coming to Bigg Boss 16 when she wanted her mother to be there. Gulshan Gautam proved that he is a comedian like his sister. His entertainment quotient was superb. Fans want him on Bigg Boss 17. At that time, Sajid Khan said that Archana Gautam's family was fully dysfunctional. Now, MC Stan's mom joined the chat and said that this was just show off for the cameras. Fans have not liked this comment. This is how netizens reacted....

He's a fun guy and that sick mentality Sajid was calling Archana a dysfunctional family.

Farah ko itna pyar Diya recpect di sbny.

Jo +Ve image Farah bna k gai Sajid ka usny forn pani pher Diya apni real personality dikha kr. Nimrit k Dad ko b bol rha k frnd nhi bnao Pri-Nimrt ko — Capricorn (@Capriicorn31) January 10, 2023

Why noone is talking about sajid he said to archana family certified dysfunctional family... Pathetic person ? — Nammy Roohi (@nammy_roohi) January 10, 2023

True, Entertaining hai full Bas, MC Stan Ki Mummy Thoda sa Negative Lagi and Sajid ne bhi Faltu ki baat bhi bol di. Shiv ki aai toh best thi. — Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTiwari_) January 10, 2023

Mc mother is worst gharwale, aate hi chugli suru chi chi chi — Manish Manandhar (@ManishM24715803) January 10, 2023

,shiv's mother is genuine and Archana's bhai is real but MC stan mother's is complete opposite of all the gharwala family I notice that every moment she talk about archana and her bhai How cheap yaar ,plz aunty jee stop it #Biggboss16familyweek #MCStan? #ArchanaGuatam — Mukesh ojha ???? (@mukeshojha04) January 10, 2023

I really liked his energy wot I don't like is MC stan mom mocking him & saying " ki isko tym pass k liye rakh lo" n den laughing. i knw bhot se log abh mereko galt bolenge bt mereko prsnly ye galt laga toh likh dia. Same goes wid #sajid he said puri family hi dysfunctional h — Pal♡e j@¡n (@jainpallavijain) January 10, 2023

We can see that fans are not happy with what Vadiha Tadavi said on the show. This entire week is dedicated to parents and contestants. MC Stan is doing very well and is a strong contender for top two.