hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of weeks away from airing on television and it seems like the show is really going to get spiced up as filmmaker 's name has cropped up as one of the probable contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui finishes promo shoot of Salman Khan's show? [Watch Video]

In October 2018, Sajid Khan was named and shamed by multiple women including , Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay along with few others for sexually harassing them. Following the allegations, he was banned by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTA) for a year. Since then, Sajid has stayed away from the media and public glare. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list: Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair and more celebs on Salman Khan's show

According to TOI, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are trying to get Sajid onboard as they are hoping to spice things up in the house. Sajid will be expected to talk about the MeToo allegations against him. Not just that, but Sajid might also spill some secrets about his ex girlfriend , who is currently in the news for her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karishma Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi and more give Bigg Boss 16 a skip, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to not go off-air and more

If things fall in the right place, Sajid's entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house might create chaos among the other contestants and also bring a different kind of entertainment, given the filmmaker's wit and sense of humour.

After a long time, Sajid was recently spotted in the city. It was being said that he was going to make a comeback into films after a long hiatus. His sister and choreographer-director had recently shared a picture with Sajid while enjoying dinner with her tinsel town friends and his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Pandey, Avinash Gowariker and Seema Sajdeh at a Mumbai restaurant.