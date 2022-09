Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is days away from the premiere and fans of the controversial reality TV show are losing it guessing who will be joining the show this time around. The buzz around Bigg Boss 16 is now building up but for a long time, the fans have been worried about the same. The promo of Bigg Boss 16 featuring the host - Salman Khan dropped a couple of days ago as well. As for the Bigg Boss 16 contestant list, there are a lot of names that have surfaced. But the most talked about and buzzing is of Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui. Fans are wondering whether Munawar accidentally confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss 16. Here's why... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 updates: Predicting low TRPs, calling makers biased; catch up on the latest fan reactions to Salman Khan show

Did Munawar Faruqui unknowingly confirm BB16 participation?

So, the latest buzz in the Entertainment News and social media these days is about Munawar Faruqui participating in Bigg Boss 16. The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show has been on his bucket list and also the stand-up comedian's fans have been rooting for him to join Bigg Boss 16. However, with no confirmation fans couldn't stop speculations. And now, as per the latest buzz on social media, Munawar Faruqui's social media activity has hinted at his participation in Bigg Boss 16. It is been observed that Munwar Faruqui has started following Colors and Bigg Boss outfits designer Ken Ferns.

Check out how Munawar Faruqui accidentally confirmed Bigg Boss 16:

Check out how Munawar Faruqui accidentally confirmed Bigg Boss 16:

Munwar Faruqui shoots late at night in Filmcity

A couple of days ago, Munawar Faruqui was spotted near Filmcity. The Lock Upp winner tried to dodge the paparazzi's questions about what he was doing at the filming site and what project did he shoot for. Munawar asked paps what they were doing. When the paps answered they were working, Munawar teased that he too had been working.

Munawar Faruqui has the maximum buzz amongst all the other names. As of now, names such as , Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Madirakshi Mundle, Sumbul Touqeer, and have surfaced to be confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16. However, the real confirmation comes only after the premiere night episode.