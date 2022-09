Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian and after winning Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, he became a household name. Munawar has a huge fan following, and after Lock Upp got over the actor made his relationship with social media influencer Nazila official. The two were spotted together at many events and even on social media, they did a lot of PDA. However, recently it was reported that Munawar and Nazila have broken up. These rumours started after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Have Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila called it quits? Fans find it hard to believe for THIS reason

Fans of Munawar and Nazila were finding it hard to believe that their favrourite couple has decided to part ways. A report in E-Times claimed that they have broken up, but Munawar took to Instagram to share a video and clarify it that he is still with Nazila.

In the video, Munawar reads the headline, and then shows Nazila who is enjoying a gola and laughs. The comedian in the video says, 'Kya phoonk rahe hai yeh log? (What are they smoking)?" So, this video clears that there's no breakup.

Munawar Faruqui clarifies about his breakup – Watch Video

A lot of people felt that Munawar and Nazila’s breakup was a publicity stunt as the former will be reportedly seen in ’s reality show Bigg Boss 16. But, the clarification by the comedian clears all the speculations. Well, if the reports of Munawar entering the Bigg Boss 16 house turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see him in one more reality show after Lock Upp.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the show is all set to start airing on Colors TV on 1st October 2022. There have been multiple reports about the contestants participating in the show, but the makers have not yet made any official announcement.