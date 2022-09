Bigg Boss 16 is coming and loyal fans are super excited. One of the rumoured contestants who is making a lot of noise is Munawar Faruqui. His presence on the show was a matter of much debate. However, it looks like he is on board. The stand up comedian was seen last night at Goregaon's Film City. He was dressed casually in a white shirt and denims. It is being said that he was there for the promo shoot of Bigg Boss 16. The Lock Upp winner has a great fan base on the ground. Fans feel he has a terrific chance of taking home the trophy or doubling his stardom after the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list: Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair and more celebs on Salman Khan's show

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's video at Film City where he was reportedly shooting for Bigg Boss 16 promo

Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from October 1, 2022. It should be noted that Munawar Faruqui tells the paps that he just came to meet a friend when they caught him. He was smiling, and people feel that he is going to be on Bigg Boss 16 soon. There were rumors that he split from his girlfriend Nazila but he has denied the same.

The confirmed contestants so far on Bigg Boss 16 are Tinaa Dattaa, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Shivin Narang, Prakruti Mishra, Madirakshi Mundle and others. Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from October 1, 2022. Salman Khan is coming back as a host. Let us see what Munawar Faruqui brings to the table on Bigg Boss 16.