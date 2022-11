Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be a very biased season. Everyone who is watching the season is complaining about the same. In the past, we have seen how Carry Minati has roasted Bigg Boss contestants. This time, it is stand up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui who has taken a dig at the show. There are three contestants whom he has mentioned, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. He has said that Shalin Bhanot is the best actor and is faking it all through on the show. Take a look at this post shared by him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father lashes out at the housemates; says, 'my daughter is being used' [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

In the post, he says that Sumbul Touqeer's father is playing as a wild card. He says that Bigg Boss 16 has become like a PCO for the Imlie actress. As we know, her father has spoken to her twice on the show guiding her on how to play. This is being slammed by neutral audience. Now, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer's parents will be brought on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan entering the sets tonight for Dharam Patni promotions? [Report]

Fans are saying that the show is totally biased towards Sajid Khan. He has been made the sanchalak and gets the majority of ration all the time. The filmmaker is not in the nominations even once. In fact, his entire group of Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan have hardly been nominated. It is only now that MC Stan is nominated for four weeks for his violent conduct inside his house. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik opens up on embracing motherhood, Nakuul Mehta turns Ronaldo-Messi with a BALH 2 twist and more