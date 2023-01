Bigg Boss 16 is currently in the Ticket To Finale Week with contestants fighting for the Ticket To Finale. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been made the captain this week and she is currently holding the Ticket to Finale week. However, Bigg Boss has given the other housemates an opportunity to snatch the same from Nimrit. Last night in Bigg Boss 16 episode, we saw Bigg Boss asking MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He asked the housemates to buckle up for their game. And in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see the housemates picking two names for the Ticket To Finale Week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hikes her fees; beats highest paid contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Shiv Thakare dubbed as Game Changer

Every day during and after the episode ends, Bigg Boss 16 and the housemates keep trending in Entertainment News. And, last night was no different. As per the fans of Bigg Boss 16, after Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were called into the confession room, they were asked about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Both Stan and Shiv said that they feel she has no game left in the show after Ankit Gupta left. And now, as per the new Bigg Boss 16 promo, in which the TTFW task will be taking place, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to pick two names. Shiv Thakare takes the name of MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stating that while the former has the most real personality, the latter is the strongest contestant. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is Shiv Thakare's friend and Shiv is hence called the game changer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's 'Ladke se chipakti ho' to Archana Gautam's 'Baap nahi ban sakta' - Top 7 meanest contestants on the show

Watch the new Bigg Boss 16 promo video here:

Check out the tweets here:

Good Step Shiv Thakare

Makers ka plan Samajh Gaya Banda ? — Bindass Bol ❤️ (@BindassBol4) January 18, 2023

Shiv ne khya khela hai ???? Ek sath saare narratives khatham kar diya..bechare makers poora script ready rakte hai aur Shiv dho second me sab khatam kar deta hai?? Mazza aa gaya ?#ShivThakare ❤️??#ShivSquad #ShivKiSena — mariam celin (@celin_mariam) January 18, 2023

The caption should have been Shiv thakare ne seedha maara Sixer???? Ek sath saare narratives khatham kar diya..bechare makers poora script ready rakte hai aur Shiv dho second me sab khatam kar deta hai??#ShivThakare ❤️??#ShivKiSena #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss — mariam celin (@celin_mariam) January 18, 2023

#ShivThakare will change game dynamics — Gaurav (@grv0739) January 18, 2023

Mind master shiv ??? — (_shiv_) (@shiv_thakare_11) January 18, 2023

#ShivThakare your choices are ? — Amita Bhoir (@Amita_Bhoir) January 18, 2023

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was ready to sacrifice the trophy for Shiv Thakare

Just a couple of days ago, in the episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Nimrit and Sajid Khan discussing she will surpass Shiv in the game. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had said that she will sacrifice the trophy for Shiv. Her statement created waves online and a lot of tweeple felt that Nimrit have started liking Shiv. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik didn't pay penalty charges for voluntary exit? Here's what we know