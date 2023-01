Bigg Boss 16's last nominations for the week happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss. The results of the same are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare from the Mandali gang are nominated for the eliminations. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is safe since she already has the ticket to the finale. The nominations task for Bigg Boss 16's last eliminations was held in the latest episode. It was an interesting task but fans are not happy. And now, the netizens fear that Sumbul might be evicted this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says she was unaware of Shalin Bhanot's past; says, 'I learnt he has a history of aggression after I came out'

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan's error leads to Mandali's nomination

A task was conducted in Bigg Boss 16 house in the latest episode. In it, we saw the contestants divided into two teams. Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot were in one team while the Mandali formed another gang. Nimrit was not going to participate in the task since she as TTF. Each contestant from the team had to count 9 mins each and together they have to count closest to 27 minutes. Sumbul counted 17 minutes which led to Mandali being nominated. Thereafter, Sumbul went into a shell and she did not talk to the rest of the Mandali gang for a while. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffers another blow; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain spots in TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

Netizens fear Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, slam Nimrit

As soon as the results were announced, Sumbul was quite disheartened. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were disappointed as well. However, it was Nimrit who was seen constantly talking about Sumbul taking 17 minutes. Fans have called out her hypocrisy. While she tried talking to Sumbul, Nimrit was still seen bickering about it. Moreover, fans are unhappy about Nimrit being served with the ticket to finale so readily. They now fear that Sumbul might be evicted. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot to be out from the finale race on Salman Khan show?

I am not her fan but genuinely think sumbul deserves much more than. NIMRIT n Stan in finale week.

Sumbul has gone through too much ppl has emotionally damaged her more than anyone else. Stay strong sumbul this time m@voting for u — Arya (@AryaAryza) January 31, 2023

I don't like Nimrit,use to like Sumbul. Lekin Sumbul ro degi agar task karegi ,aur firr task harane ke baad. Firrse sumbul ro degi aur saath hi attitude bhi dikhayegi, aur uske baad achese baat karegenge tab firr roegi. Aur firr koi baat nhi karega tab bhi roegi. — Number Five (@blunt_ashell) January 31, 2023

#BIGBOSS16 #endemol #Colors this is unfair if sumbul got evicted this week and nimrit got safe bcoz of captaincy task and that also without any hardwork. — Manisha Banik (@TulipManisha) January 31, 2023

Feeling bad for sumbul She is good girl but mandali used her ?

Kaash phele hi samajh paati that they are using her ? But I wish sumbul ki jagah shiv ya mc Stan chale jaye Nimrit was not going as she is fav bahu ??#SumbulTouqeerKhan — aashi (@aashirose06) January 31, 2023

Sumbul would have aced this task I think. Nimrit will the first one to leave the booth surely. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — AsteroidHylosis (@Prism180) January 31, 2023

Wow nimrit 3 week nomination se Safe nimrit k time no task... Jaise nimrit safe task start hadd hai...

Nomination me sumbul evict hogi of course planse hisabse jo ho raha hai !! — vishakha gulvankar (@GulvankarV) January 31, 2023

Sumbul is dumb...kal jab TTFW ka task tha to q fight ni ki apne liye... Hmesha bully hoti rahi use hoti rahi... Strong contestant may be ho but potray ni kr payi...mandali k game me fas gyi...usi mandali ko use kr undeserving Nimrit TTF le li... — Ashish Srivastava (@ashtech017) January 31, 2023

Nimrit felt bad when Tina back stabbed her for captaincy but what Nimrit did to Sumbul today is same …. Sumbul alway stood by mandali but mandali never stood by her — Srav budi (@srav_budi) January 31, 2023

Nimrit doesn't deserve TTF and now preaching sumbul!

MC stan showed where his loyalty is and sumbul should stop considering him her friend. BB is clearly biased. The way cassets were distributed showed it and he shouldn't have taken a decision to continue her ticket. — Sonali Kulkarni (@Sonaliakulkarni) January 31, 2023

Actually shiv and stan can correct their timings as Sumbul had already taken lot of time but they thought individually and it's not their hands Most fair Nomination I can say , only BB can be bias , no one else What if nimrit was there in place of Sumbul then mandali safe — Abhishek Singh (@sarcastik_Abhi) January 31, 2023

1) Kal sample survey ka khel khela aur Nimrit ko TTFW dila diya.

2) Aaj time task ke bahane team work me Shiv Stan Sumbul ko nominations me dal diya.

3) @BiggBoss Archana Shalin Nimrit vs Shiv Stan Sumbul fan following sab jante hain kitna favoritism karoge@EndemolShineIND — Megha Thakre (@MeghaThakre4) January 31, 2023

Sumbul ko nikaal do r yh nimrit b kisi wjhse se dafa hoti — Baba Maria (@BabaMaria11) January 31, 2023

Everyone knows her intentions....usko Sumbul ko bachane me koi intrest nai tha....ye to bas dhikawa tha.... Priyanka thaught k task radh ho jayega to Nimrit b nominate ho jayegi....that was the only reason....kaise b inko mandali todni hai.... — Jamil Faniband (@FanibandJamil) January 31, 2023

Wow nimrit... always bitching about friends shame on you girl.sumbul never did that to u.they r angry and u r adding fuel in it super girl.? #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Sia? (@SiaSia33458532) January 31, 2023

Kya khela hai yar #biggboss16 they just showed sumbul she stands no where with the mandali wow , again made a task 3 vs 3 though nimrit doesn't have to participate since she's the captian.#SumbulTouqeerKhan#BiggBoss16 — Ni Ni (@NiNi50798546) January 31, 2023

Nimrit to ase bol rahee hai mano usnee khudd TTFW jita hai

Atleast sumbul ko thumare tara khairat me TTF nhi mila naa#SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulSquad #BiggBoss #Biggboss16 #BB16 — FANBOY (@THEFANBOY__) January 31, 2023

nimrit is such a horrible horrible friend. opportunist. always preying on the weakest. ?? stan-shiv got nominated but they are still being decent about it. she on the other hand keeps passing sly comments on sumbul. even in promo. bhai what that girl did to you. #BiggBoss16 — ??? (@illinformedzee) January 31, 2023

Shut up you people planned purposely to evict sumbul n biased n made nimrit kairati going to finale week. That’s y your channel cannot do better in TRP compared to StarPlus bcz of your biasedness — Rani (@Rani87912496) January 31, 2023

Honestly at this point I'd rather see Shalin in that 5th spot than this nimmi nimodi. She is undeserving af.

Even tho I'll vote for Sumbul but I have a feeling that bb wants to evict her..#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/idvenY2sMK — treelicious (@treeliciously) January 31, 2023

Sb sun lo sumbul evict ho rhi kal raat ko likh ke deta hu khuch v ho jaye 90% votes bhi jayee sumbul ko tb bhi evict nhi krenge bb yarr smjho — BeyondInfinity (@AIMIIT1) January 31, 2023

#Sumbul ko evicted wali feeling aa rhi hai.

Use pta hai mera game over ho gya hai.

Nimrit ko dar ye hai ke Shiv or Stan evict na ho jaye.

Nimrat ko Sumbul ke jane se fark nhi pdega.

That's it. — Surraj Upadhyay (@SurrajUpadhyay) January 31, 2023

My vote goes to Sumbul this week ...

But I know inspite getting large amount of votes to Sumbul makers will evict 100% Sumbul

Hopes for the best & leave the rest #ShalinBhanot? — Ranjeet Chauhan (@mr_Chauhan1995) January 31, 2023

so done with this show. i still don’t understand why they just felt that it is the right time to try something mandali vs non-mandali. It's clearly shown their agenda to evict someone from mandali more precisely to evict sumbul. #BiggBoss16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Sha (@shadtwitt_) January 31, 2023

Malfunction with Sumbul Time, as maker want to evict sumbul — Kakade Kishor (@KakadeKishor1) January 31, 2023

Yess....because they want to evict Sumbul. — madiha urooj (@madihasazzad) January 31, 2023

The whole task was actually designed to evict sumbul....just because she is not colors face @ColorsTV #bb16 is a biased show — Riya Roy (@r__rim__12) January 31, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans are voting for her constantly. Are you supporting Sumbul as well.