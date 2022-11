In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, and Gori Nagori were seen getting loggerheads at each other inside the house for one reason or the other. The two are often seen arguing with each other and say disrespectful things to one another. As Sajid again locked horns with Gori on the show, netizens felt that Sajid's way of talking towards Gori was mean and borderline scary.

In the earlier episode, Sajid was seen losing his cool at roommate Gori and accused her of stealing their food and giving it to others in the house. He called out her rude behaviour after he asks her about taking away the food from their room without informing.

Sajid was then seen complaining about Gori's attitude and said that he did not like the way she talks to him. On the other hand, Gori was not in a mood to listen or think about what Sajid feels about her. However, viewers found Sajid being disrespectful towards Gori.

Take a look.

The way #SajidKhan talks to #GoriNagori is so mean, disrespectful and borderline scary. He's pissed because she's doing her own thing, has FINALLY refused to wash his clothes and has new friends. He never really cared for her. His vibe is so OFF.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Nishu | Munawar | MC Stan (@AUSawww) November 6, 2022

Shiv Was Gori‘s Best Friend But Now #SajidKhan Doesn’t Like #GoriNagori Anymore So #ShivThakare Is Following Sajid And Has Stopped Liking Gori ? Shiv Is Not An Independent Player Like Some People Say. Nimrit Ka Chamcha Bhot Udraha Hai ?#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss #MCStan pic.twitter.com/3NCmcDe8G0 — LIL STAN (@AasimPardeshi) November 8, 2022

I just don't get it why didn't anyone raised voice against #SajidKhan when he was abusing a girl for food #GoriNagori

He should be thrown out of the house immediately ?

Disgusting#BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV — Kritika ❤️? (@Khushbo15302989) November 7, 2022

I personally feel #GoriNagori is having more spine than any other contestant. Once she decided she'll play her game she is not back in #SajidKhan and Chiv's Spider web, kudos to you Gori ? play your game like woman ??#BiggBoss16 — tamraaskilvis (@Tamraaskilvis) November 6, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.