The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 aired just a couple of minutes ago. And a lot of drama happened inside the house of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar tonight as well. He took a class last night of the housemates and it continued tonight. He talked about Sumbul Touqeer Khan meddling in the fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. It all happened because of the MC Stan abused Shalin after Tina Datta sprained her leg. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Sumbul Touqeer fail to make it to the TOP 3; check 5 most popular contestants of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar focused on Shalin, Tina and Sumbul

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Salman Khan asking the housemates who meddled in their fight without knowing anything. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and get up and move behind towards the dining table. On the other hand, Salman also talked about Sumbul Touqeer Khan who also stopped Shalin from fighting with Stan. And after that, the whole episode revolved around Shalin-Tina and Sumbul. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens remind Tina Datta that she has ZERO feelings for Shalin Bhanot as she lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer for 'obsessing' over latter

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are angry with the episode

Fans were not happy about the whole revolving around Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Tina accuses of Sumbul being obsessed with Shalin and being in love with him. Even Salman Khan says that Sumbul is seeming obsessed with Shalin. It happened after Shalin fought with MC Stan when Sumbul took Shalin to the other room. She didn't allow Tina Datta to talk to Shalin. In the episode, Shalin said that he was not ready to talk to anybody. Check out the reaction here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to Sidharth Shukla: These celebs wanted to exit the show after facing aggression from fellow contestants

The most flop and biased season man. I’m losing interest. What a ShitShow!! — ???? ✨? (@Dr__Foodie) November 19, 2022

The lengths Salman went to just justify #TinaDatta! #SumbulTouqeerKhan, #PriyankaChaharChoudhary & #AnkitGupta dragged for no reason just to overshadow the actual issues

And @BiggBoss @ColorsTV seriously a movie promotion in between all this? What a BS episode#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — ? (@daffodil_im) November 19, 2022

The girl who only state facts, no diplomatic statements, is being called out to have double standards????? Who the hell wrote this weekend's script, was he drunk??? konsa biggboss dekh rahe ho??? #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit — Alia✨️ (@foodlikesme) November 19, 2022

They really took it all out on sumbul..like really?That wasn't the main thing dude! Stan was barely bashed for what he did. Not fair!!@ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 — Ray ♡ (@kdramalvr7) November 19, 2022

I just wanna say that worst nd boring war ever why you defending someone who did wrong nd not bashing the person who did slut shame to a women who actually didn't know about it!! Makers you should grow up!!#BiggBoss16#PriyankaChaharChaudhary — ? ? ? ? ♕︎シ︎ (@kxparadise) November 19, 2022

what a PATHETIC wkv Tina is greatest#PriyankaChaharChoudhary keep quiet n sit back Nimmo-sajid pls speak in others issues Pri aap kyu itna interfere karti Shiv did nothing wrong in Stan-Sha fight Pri aapne kuch kaam kiya bhi hai BB se pahle? DISGUSTED?#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 19, 2022

So much footage so much ss itni boring wkv lol

Many things happend this week in the house but you are more intersted in fake triangle ? not interseted better send Shatina to acting clasess #bb16 #biggboss #biggboss16 #PriyAnkit @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @justvoot @VootSelect — EK PARY (@ParyEk) November 19, 2022

Lo this Weekend Ka War is the most boring one.. now they wanted to make happy their favourite child #Priyankit #BB16WithPriyAnkit #AnkitGupta #priyankachaharchoudhary #BiggBoss16 #BB16 BB16 THE PRIYANKIT SHOW https://t.co/w97ABTa3uc — Rajesh (@sunnyrajrajesh) November 19, 2022

