Bigg Boss 16's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. And it saw a major fight breaking out between Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The fights in Bigg Boss 16 have always been over ration this time, it was over one roti. Archana continued to bicker while the Mandli gang continued to feed her argument. Later on, we saw the TTF task taking place in which the contestants had a chance to take away the captaincy and also the Ticket To Finale from her. However, they failed to do so. And in turn netizens noticed how nobody inside the house is actually in support of Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

The Ticket To Finale goes to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

So, every day Bigg Boss 16 grabs headlines in Entertainment News and today is no different. Netizens love to discuss what happened in the episode of Bigg Boss 16 and even the solo stans support their faves and bash those they don't like. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we Shalin Bhanot burning MC Stan's record tape, Archana Gautam burning Shiv Thakare's record tape, Sumbul Touqeer Khan burning Shalin Bhanot's record tape, Shiv burning Archana's record tape. The only ones left were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Sumbul's tape and MC Stan with Nimrit's tape. They remained stubborn till the end and did not go in to put the tapes which led to the cancellation of the task and thereafter Nimrit staying the captain and also becoming the first contestant to reach Finale week.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan fans hail her for being the lone warrior

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw neither Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare nor MC Stan giving in when they understood that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was playing the game for Sumbul. In fact, the Mandli instead put it on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for cancelling the task. We also saw how Shiv Thakare claimed that Sumbul has come thus far because of others' help. Fans have slammed Shiv for the same. They even loved how she bashed Shalin Bhanot. Check out the tweets here:

Sumbul kisi ki Priority nhi hai ? Na hi Sh¡v ki, Na hi MC ki, Na hi Nim ki ;)#BB16 — 「???????」 (@bb16_lf_updates) January 30, 2023

Itihaas gawa rahega that sumbul reached this far only with the support of her fans love? not coz of dogla chazid? she won people's hearts with her simplicity & coz of her kind heart ♥️ she is already a winner for us ? peace n goodnight hype only her#sumbultouqeerkhan #bb16 pic.twitter.com/XP9K9VoN7Y — B - BOLD (@Beula18758600) January 30, 2023

To all #SumbulTouqeerKhan Aaj jo bhi huya Ye Sb Mind game Biggboss ne khud khela ?

Taki Shiv ko Glt dikhaye Nd oh kamiyab ho geya atleast ?

But yes #ShivThakare ne ye bhi bola ki aaj tk maine usko kbhi help nhi ki usne jo kiy kudh s kiya ❤️,nd oh real rhi humesha se — ☆Nandini☆?#Devandini? (@deb_rajnandini) January 30, 2023

She never EXPECTED A THING from anyone. Not then and not now. She does what she feels. That's all. Proud to support her. ?#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Saaam (@samisaha86) January 30, 2023

#SumbulTouqeerKhan doston ki dost hai. Bhale hi one sided kyun na ho but woh hamesha jise apna manti hai uske liye khadi rehati hai. — Pritee Agrawal (@pritee_agrawal) January 30, 2023

4 the first time I agree with PCC that Sumbul throughout the show was subjected 2 nominate

so why she can't get the ticket & reach the finals comfortably I find her deserving more than Nimret who always finds way 2 save her from the nominate#SumbulTouqeerKhan

#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/5sDKWLB6mm — irisqueen (@duhaa_queen) January 30, 2023

I only understood one thing that BB wants Sumbul to be alone and fight alone to be the winner for what she deserves. #SumbulTouqeerKhan #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/A8cpiSiEFq — sofian mohamed (@sofianm73724101) January 30, 2023

Nimrit or uski selfishness ??

Iss selfishness k saath ttf toh jita jaa sakta hai par logo k dil jitna namunkin hai... Khair waise bhi dil jitna nim k bass ki baat hai nhii...?

TTF Mubaarkho...❤#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — Arpita?? (@_Arpita_02) January 30, 2023

Everyone in the house are just playing game to be in finale , except stan and sumbul

They both are just being themself, they don't even give a damn. #MCStan #MCStan? #SumbulTouqeerKhan? #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16

That's what a real individual seems like. — Siddharth Mehra (@video_4u_) January 30, 2023

bro she has fans, friends & family supporting her ?

tumhare sir ke fans ne vote nhi kiya tha uske liye ??‍♀️ #SumbulTouqeerKhan — naina ? (@bbtrnds) January 30, 2023

#SumbulTouqeerKhan is alone warrior, shiv ne jobi bola so bola, koi problem nahi hai, kyunki vusko pata nahi hai vo support mei nahi aayi apne khud ke dhampe ek rivalry channel jo har baar vusko neeche dhikhata hai vusme survive ki hai, she is a survivor#BB16 — SSK?? (@Sameenasher25) January 30, 2023

ShivThakare : SumbulTouqeerKhan Support-Support Mein Yahan Tak Aagyi ?

Mere Support Se Nhi But Sajid Sir Ke Support Se !!

( Tell Your Opinions About This In Comments :- )

BTW , Vo Sirf Janta Ke Support Se Aayi Hai Yahan Par ??#MCStan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #ShivThakare #BB16 — ?? ???? ???? ✪ (@MCStanTeam) January 30, 2023

Not him that day saying ki "tu yaha janta ki wajah se hai mandali ke wajah se nahi"...

Also I don't have problem if she is not his priority...its totally fine Par kaam nikal liya and support mai yha tak aa gayi is just?...#SumbulTouqeerKhan#BB16 https://t.co/yqIknwDdh8 — Snehal?? (fan acc) (@SnehalxShine) January 30, 2023

#SumbulTouqeerKhan Reached here by her potential, NOONE IS INVOLVED ,

OUR POWER GURL #SumbulTouqeerKhan IS LONE WARRIOR.. — brilliantfriend_zone (@ADDICTEDSUMAAN1) January 30, 2023

Guys chill sumbul is a " true lone warrior" not like others who pretends to be ?????

Girl i am learning a lot from you ....

Uncle @papatouqeer your teachings ???? hats off to you and sumbul???? #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Positivevibes✨ (@Beyou220704) January 30, 2023

stan: sumbul ki public bahut strong hai. usko kuch nai hone degi. rok legi usko ❤

stan is right, but we can clearly see the concerted campaign that bb is making to defeat the public!! but we love sumbul!!#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Kavishka (@TalksKavi) January 30, 2023

The real lone worrier, kisi ko ab tak samjh nhi ye

Akele apne dam pe kheli he vo#SumbulTouqeerKhan https://t.co/dPT8twZwKY — Honey? (@honeyxfahmaan) January 30, 2023

it’s not about his priorities, it’s about the way he said, she’s reached here bcz of mandali like bruh she was nominated legit every week, y’all didn’t save her, the audience did! #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 — R (@elena_naazian) January 30, 2023

Exactly this! His choice of words was terrible#SumbulTouqeerKhan https://t.co/6ayaLT2Wlq — Sawariya (@STKImlie) January 30, 2023

#SumbulTouqeerKhan I feel sorry for this girl today.

She just chose a wrong company. Shalin, Sajid and mandali , they all used her.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary You won my heart again. https://t.co/ThFw6PG1P0 — KEITH (@Keith_318) January 30, 2023

#ShivThakre bhi #ShalinBhanot ki bully krte hai aur #SumbulTouqeerKhan K Saath big acha nahi kiya bahat bura hua hai asliyat saamne aa gayi #ShivThakre is a very bad person. #Shalin is a good person — Mithu Paul (@MithuPa43164959) January 30, 2023

Loved the way she spoke to shalin today. So composed and calm. On point ?#BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan — ??? (@jenniejaan) January 30, 2023

The class & decency she maintained while blasting the tape of shalin ? So proud of this sumbul ❤️#BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan#SumbulIsTheBoss #Biggboss pic.twitter.com/em4niFfdnA — Munawarfan (@Munawarfan90) January 30, 2023

The class and decency she maintained while blasting the tape of shalin ? So proud of this sumbul ❤️#BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/KNTUgZFcgd — ??? (@jenniejaan) January 30, 2023

