Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta has been targeting Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the house and claiming that how she is coming between her and Shalin Bhanot as even declares that he loves her. Not only this Tina even claims Sumbul that she too loves Shalin, and this is the reason she is always stuck to him like a cello tape. And this claim of Tina has not been going down with the viewers and they are reminding her that she has zero feelings for Shalin as she always keeps saying this in the house.

As far as i know what am seeing in the episode is tina said 100 times she have zero feelings for Shalin. Then why is she even bothered whether shalin loves her or sumbul loves shalin or watever .You cant have it all. You will have to choose one side & accept the truth. #bb16 https://t.co/KgWCsrOpaX — (@Devoleena_23) November 18, 2022

Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams Tina for sailing in two boats as she too reminded her that so far, she has always claimed that she doesn't love Shalin than what is her problem I've he loves her or Sumbul loves him.

Watch the video of Tina Datta claiming Sumbul Touqeer equally loves Shalin Bhanot like he loves her

Shalin in this promo is seen expressing his heart out that how Tina used him like a tissue Pap part and threw him. Shalin even says that he tried to change a lot for Tina, and she made him a different person altogether and now he will stop. To which Tina reacts and says someone is instigating him against her indirectly biting at Sumbul and trying to break their friendship. Sumbul makes a clear stand for herself that she is just Shalin's friend and is not in love with him.