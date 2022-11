Bigg Boss 16 house is seeing the dynamics of relationships. Friends have turned foes, there have been various love angles, and unexpected friendships throughout various seasons. This year in Bigg Boss, we are seeing Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, and Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma's relationship to name a few. There has been a heated debate on which relationship/bond is real in the house of Bigg Boss 16 collectively. In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Soundarya-Gautam's relationship being targetted yet again.

Shalin-Tina, Gautam-Soundarya - who are fake and real?

Right now, in focus in the Bigg Boss 16 house are two couples which are Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta and Gautam Singh Vig-Soundarya Sharma. Shalin and Tina have not made it official but the two are seen painting the Bigg Boss 16 house red all the time. Whereas, Soundarya and Gautam, were recently put to test. They two have confirmed their feelings for each other time and again yet they have been called fake. It has created a furor in Entertainment News.

Netizens call out show for promoting Tina-Shalin love angle

Shalin Bhanot has been very expressive about his love/liking for Tina Datta. The latter has maintained that there is nothing from her side. Yet, she is seen blushing whenever he flirts with her. Netizens have seen a lot of promos and videos wherein Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's love angle is being promoted in the show. Some have voiced that they find Gautam and Soundarya more real than Shalin and Tina. Check out the tweets here:

Bigg Boss please shalin and Tina datta ko out kijiye his fake person #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan? — suruj jamal (@surujjamal45) November 3, 2022

Band karo big boss tina aur shalin ki fake love story dikha....??? pic.twitter.com/vqejucaKnc — Anu Subba (@AnuSubba13) November 3, 2022

Shalin aur tina camera ke ke liye karah hai ...yeh ek fake love story hai ... — suhana parveen hossain (@hossain_parveen) November 3, 2022

Gossip aunties they are…. Why couples, Friends can’t fight??? Can’t vent out?? @BeingSalmanKhan needs to really check on Tina, she herself is only acting around with Shalin and gossips about others ! She needs a reality check! @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @VootSelect — Nikita Parashar?? (@Nikita197j) November 3, 2022

They are better than Shalin and Tina and Nimrit #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — wonderfirefly (@Wonderfirefly) November 2, 2022

humare manne na manne se kya ferk padta hai tum log ko ? karte to wahi ho jiske audience khilaaf ho.

well, they are more real than shalin and tina, you should be doing all these punchayat with them, not with gautam soundarya https://t.co/APR1qfXHz6 — ???? ?? ???? ???????•㉨ (@Crystal_Krish4r) November 3, 2022

Kabhi shalin tina ... Kabhi soundarya gautam kabhi priyanka ankit.... Yeh chal kya rha hai bhai?..... Show other contestants #BB16 we want real ones like stan abdu shiv ! This is laughable that how biggBoss promoting relationships in this season. #MCStan #ShivThakre #AbduRoziq — ishuu (@Indraje68992887) November 3, 2022

Fake relationship ???? I just hate Tina shalin totally drama in holl bb house Insse better to #SoundaryaSharma & #GautamVig ka h❤ — ?NaazPRI? (@Priyank06900062) November 3, 2022

They are real than shalin and tina https://t.co/JI1efvNusy — Karan Sagar (@KaranSa24334885) November 3, 2022

Bigg Boss is biased. Har baat pe Gautam ko target kar rhe hai. I'm no fan of Gautam but ab jyada ho rha hai. — ? K A V E R I ??? (@Kaveri_das) November 2, 2022

They're much more better than that #chickenlin and Tina..

I don't know from where these things started...but now they're real ...?? — Garima Chaudhari (@GarimaC32996764) November 2, 2022

They are much better than fakeLina talin and shina ? bigboss16 is more looking like love show ?we're getting bored while watching this fake love angles whether it is #fakeyankit #fakelina or #fakeandarya — Neha Deshmukh (@NehaDes95422825) November 2, 2022

Why is @BiggBoss so interested in proving there relationship wrong.

There is another relationship going on in this house where they both are denying that they are just friends (shalin&Tina) and @BiggBoss is trying them to make there love Angel ? bigg Boss karna kya chahte ho? — Eemmmyyyyyyyyyy (@Eemmmyyyyyyyyyy) November 2, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see a captaincy task taking place. The ex-captains of the house. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare will be running for the captaincy again. Shalin and Gautam will lose their cool on each other. Shalin will start abusing Gautam and things will heat up inside the house.