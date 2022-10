The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 concluded a couple of minutes ago. In the episode, we saw some of the housemates such as – Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik protesting against Gautam Singh Vig and his captaincy. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Salman Khan given an opportunity to Gautam to be the captain but he had to sacrifice the food of the whole house. Gautam initially refused but later accepted. This created shock waves in the house and everyone except for Soundarya Sharma slammed Gautam. In tonight's episode, we saw housemates retaliating against Gautam.

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan and the hunger strike gang are treated to pizza

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, we saw Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori and MC Stan going on a hunger strike against Gautam Singh Vig. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik are also on a hunger strike but Nimrit eats food when Soundarya serves her and Abdu eats food given by Bigg Boss. However, Bigg Boss calls them all and asks them to not skip meals when trying to teach Gautam a lesson. He gives them a task to separate rice and daal grain from a big plate which is their fake punishment.

Sajid, Nimrit, Shiv, Gori, Stan and Abdu eat pizzas in the confession room and pretend to be punished outside in the living room and separate the food grains. This way, they earn a ration for the whole week and not due to Gautam, announces Bigg Boss.

Netizens are upset over the pizza party

Gautam was genuinely seen being concerned for everyone and asked everyone to eat food a lot of times. He was fulfilling his duties as captain while staying hungry himself. However, the hungry strike gang continued to make him feel guilty while enjoying pizza. This has left viewers in shock. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

@BiggBoss @ColorsTV aj Maine b boht se logo k samne aik larke ko maa behn ki galiyan di hain or middle finger dikhai ha Mera pizza or Meri cold drink kaha ha????#BiggBoss16 #GautamVig #FarahKaBhai — Gautam FC? (@RealityS_Us) October 30, 2022

Aur #AbduRozik chota damaad! Esp after last WKV where Host clearly hinted NOT to nominate him ever again! The pizza treat was definitely meant for Sajid & Abdu ?#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 https://t.co/2wiArhEel6 — TELLYDHAMAAL (@tellydhamaal) October 30, 2022

Yeh kaise #BiggBoss hai bhai? #BB16 pizza khilaa k appreciate b kar rahe h. what is this shit show? #BiggBoss16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhuary — S (@BBviewerr) October 30, 2022

Abdu ne khana khaya tha phir bhi usko bullaya waah #biggboss16 — pooja (@priyasooo) October 30, 2022

#SajidKhan is channel/makers ka beta bahu damad boss and whatever else he can be. Itnaa chat rahe hain iss motee kiii#BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 — TLove (@HeraTells) October 30, 2022

Sajid nimrit aur pizza kyu#Biggboss16 — ????? (@Sunshineglow_) October 30, 2022

Everything said and done..Gautam is taking things with lot of patience..He is stepping back rather then being aggressive #BiggBoss16 — Mah (@mahhjain) October 30, 2022

Ye Bigg boss kya chahte hain - Full khila rhe hain hunger strike waale ko aur idhar Gautam ko aur daant laga rha hai #Biggboss16 — Kriti (@kritishrav) October 30, 2022

Just YTF is special treatment given to ths ppl for doing drama for “bhookh hadtal”? YTF is colors fav bahu Nimrit given special treatment WHEN SHE ALREADY ATE N WASNT ON STRIKE? YTF some1 like #PriyankaChaharChoudhary who tries to help gets max scolding on WKV?#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/c7ECs168Z5 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 30, 2022

Yaar yeh chapri gang ko bahar nikalo yaar..tv wale acting bhi kar rahe toh we can tolerate but this chapri stan and Gori are so irritating..yukk ???#BiggBoss16 — ?? (@1number_aalsi) October 30, 2022

These people having a secret pizza party task…how does that look good? They are eating pizza in confession room while #GautamVig & #SoundaryaSharma begging them to eat having not eaten themselves #SajidKhan and group looked negative today #biggboss16 #BiggBoss16 — (ˈlɑːkʃmɪ) Cielo (@Laxmisingh13131) October 30, 2022

ACER PRIYANKA CHAHAR#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PRIYANKIT @OrmaxMedia#BiggBoss16

Channels favorite are eating pizza in confession room wah wah ?? pic.twitter.com/y1k0Gb59KX — Khay (@Khadija71703602) October 30, 2022

@Biggboss why did nimrit get pizza?!!! she clearly ate the food made by soundadya!! this is clearly partiality?? #Biggboss16 — ׂׂღ (@cosmoggyrall) October 30, 2022

@BiggBoss has a massive crush on roti sardarni. Starting from whitewashing her in WKV to promoting favouritism, he is leaving no stone unturned to express his love for chhachi ji ?#BiggBoss16 stop acting like an immature kid desperate of kissing his crush! #BB16 — ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ♡ (@DRISHTI_TWEETS) October 30, 2022

These people having a secret pizza party task…how does that look good? They are eating pizza in confession room while #GautamVig & #SoundaryaSharma begging them to eat having not eaten themselves #SajidKhan and group looked negative today #biggboss16 https://t.co/aotgagXiDy — Kirti :) (@Pari602) October 30, 2022

Gautam ne bhi to nhi khaya na to ye sb kya h confession room drama #BB16 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 #GautamVij #GautamVig — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) October 30, 2022

Sajid Khan switched his way of talking to Gautam when he was fed pizza. His anger went down the drain and he himself initiated the talk with Gautam. Before being fed, Sajid was openly cursing Gautam and his family.