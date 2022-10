Bigg Boss 16 fans have mixed opinions about how the makers brought in Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father on the show. Now, family and friends come towards the middle or end of the season. Yes, the 'love angle' of Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer Khan had led to the trolling of the Imlie actress but Bigg Boss has seen worse. There are many who are saying that she is just 18 but that is not a valid reason per se. But the good thing is that Sumbul Touqeer has got a much-needed pep talk, and should now play more independently. Also Read - 5 pictures of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De that prove she has the perfect bikini body

Fans who watched the season felt that Tina Datta did not do any wrong. Yes, the conversation was kind of awkward but Tina Datta has been good friends with Sumbul Touqeer. The Imlie actress is one of the highest paid this season. Her lacklustre outing so far must have been a cause of concern for makers. But many feel that her father had no business slamming Tina Datta or expecting that she will look after his daughter. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Sumbul Touqeer's father bashes Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

It's ok kisi bhi parents ko apne bacche galat nhi lagte halaki uncle ne sumbul ki galti batayi..I think Tina ko unnecessary drag Kiya gya.shalin tak toh thik tha #BiggBoss16 #SumbulTouqeer #TinaDutta #ShalinBhanot — shaikrazaqq (@shaikrazaqq) October 14, 2022

Feeling bad for #TinaDutta and #ShalinBhanot . @ColorsTV making them villain. Didn't given a chance to say anything about their point — salaja syed akbar ?? (@SalajaSyed) October 14, 2022

Only One Question ?? Why #ShalinBhanot & #TinaDutta Will Take Care of #SumbulTouqeerKhan ?? It’s Not a Baby Sitting Show Where Sumbul wants Love angle to Be Seen , Not Shalin#Bb16 #BiggBoss — Team Shalin Bhanot (@TeamShalin) October 14, 2022

Isko bahar nikalo aur college mei admission karwao. Naki 40+plus ke aadmi ke love lappata. She very well know what she was doing with him. And those two bastards actually took advantage of her innocence. #TinaDutta #ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Bookworm (@BadhMeijao_) October 14, 2022

OKAY

I think #TinaDutta is like #Hina n #RashamiDesai of previous sesons for @ColorsTV

Makers doing same thing what they did with Hina & Rashami

make Tina look bad to get TRP

and make their Fav. look abla nari & good outside #BiggBoss16#BiggBoss #BB16

FYI-Tina is not my fvrt — ?SSS? (@ShatirSaahil) October 14, 2022

I loved how #TinaDutta handled the situation when she got to know about Nimrit speaking behind her back , she's mature enough to understand it's a fucking game ! Unless sumbul crying over like crazy — HA HA HA (@BB15HAHAHA) October 14, 2022

At the same time, fans of Sumbul Touqeer are okay with what has happened. In fact, people like the attitude of Salman Khan here. Let us see what happens ahead in the game. Also Read - Before Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, these exes and partners of Bigg Boss contestants were left fuming for various reasons