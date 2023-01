Bigg Boss 16 fans got a surprise in today's episode. Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were having a chat in the kitchen. They discussed how Shalin Bhanot moved ahead in the game. They were also talking about Sumbul Touqeer Khan. As we know, she has been the most nominated contestant of Bigg Boss 16. She also has a huge fan base. Archana Gautam said that her dad must be working hard to campaign for his daughter. Hearing that, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said that her father, Hasan Touqeer Khan wanted his daughter out of the show after the whole drama around Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia lock horns in last Ticket To Finale Task; Archana Gautam has an ugly fight with the latter [Watch Promo]

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told Archana Gautam that Sumbul got immense love for how she was targeted by Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. She said the audience did not like that they played with the image of a 19-year-old girl on national TV. They discussed how even though Shalin Bhanot might be faking his depression, mental health gets importance. Now, fans are wondering how Nimrit came to know that at one point Sumbul's father wanted his daughter out of Salman Khan's show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare; find out which contestant has maximum celeb support this season [View List]

Sumbul apne papa ki health issue ke wazeh se khud hi bahar chali jayegi.. — Ravi Gupta (@Raj0671266) January 29, 2023

Bhai koi btayega ki nimrit ko kaisa pata chala ki sumbul ke papa ne press conference me kya bola aur shalin ko kaisa pata ki goutam aur ankit ko Show mila sab fixed hai bhai. Me to shod raha hu dekhna agla number archana ka hai likh ke le lo. @tellykhazana @ShudhManoranjan #BB16 — gautam sharma (@gautamsharma201) January 29, 2023

Muje ek baat koi batha do ki nimrit ko kaise pata sumbul ke papa bahar media se use vote na kare keh rahe hai please koi bolo #PriyAnkit — Anamika (@Anamika63868414) January 29, 2023

Im glad Nimrit clarified to Archana tht Sum is there due 2 the love we fans have 4 hr not bcoz Sum’s papa said he wud take hr 2 finale. She also said Sum’s Papa actually asked fans 2 nt vote 4 Sum bcoz he wanted 2 gt hr out. #SumbulTouqeerKhan #bb16 #biggboss16 ROAR LIKE SUMBUL — Jasmine (@Farheen00678982) January 29, 2023

The Imlie actress has a huge fan base outside. Sumbul Touqeer Khan who is just 19 has done a number of TV shows as a child artiste. Many feel that now someone from the Mandali will be eliminated from the show! Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare fans take out massive rally in Amravati to support their favourite [Watch Videos]