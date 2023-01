Is this the end of Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's friendship, from claiming to sacrifice her trophy to him to now claiming that his friendship is just for cameras is making Shiv’s fans go bonkers over Nimirit? Shiv became a game changer after he took Priyanka Chahar Choudhary l’s name over Nimrit's for a ticket to the finale where he claimed that her personality is more stronger since day one. This didn’t go down well with Nimrit, and she questioned Shiv over his choice, while in the promo you can see how Soundarya Sharma too is taking advantage of trying to create a rift between the two. Later you can see Nimrit telling Soundarya that Shiv's friendship has been just for 150 cameras and now she is doubting his friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot fans troll Tina Datta for dragging in Dalljiet Kaur; say, 'Cheap, pathetic' [Read Tweets]

He already knew this gonna happen one day, still he gave benefit of doubt to her. As it goes " isme tera ghata, mera kuch nahi jaata ? " Within hour new friends ? lol these bahu's#ShivThakare #MCStan & #SumbulTouqeerKhan ?✅#BiggBoss16 #BB16pic.twitter.com/HLsueKMUYB — ???? ??????? ???????? ? (@ShivThakareTM) January 18, 2023

Shiv Thakare's fans claim that he knows this today will come and hence he isn't affected by all the allegations by Nimrit. Is this the end of Spirit? After Shalin and Tina, this will be another relationship that is facing the rock in the Bigg Boss 16 house.