Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will become the first finalist in the house she manages to maintain the captaincy that was taken over by her friend Shiv Thakare. In the latest promo, we can see how Bigg Boss gives a task that if any contestant takes over the captaincy from Nimrit will reach the finale and if not Nimrit might beat everyone and become the first finalist. Nimrit was the first contestant to enter the house as well. And ever since the promo of the captaincy task is out, viewers are asking out Bigg Boss and have been slamming him for always being biased. The viewers are alleging that the makers are deliberately giving this tasks as they know the mandli will d anything possible to let Nimrit be the Captain and hence that will automatically make her reach the finale and using Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's punchline, " Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli".

Nimrit is facing a lot of criticism as she is being favoured by Bigg Boss as in the promo you can see he himself announced of making her the captain if the house. One user said," Bigg Boss Khel Gaye bhaiya nimrit ko finale mein le jaane ke liye Big Boss ne yah Patra apnaya kyunki agla number usi Ka tha". Another user lashed out at the makers and said," Yaha Bigg Boss phir mandli ki side lete hue bb kbhi toh individual khelne do kbhi toh reality sbke samne aane do jb bb khud hi Baised ho rhe h toh mandali ko koi kya hi bole". One more user said, " Pta nhi is nimrit main Esa kya dikh raha hai ki isko itna spot kr rhe h , Archana ne ghatiya bola to vo buri or nimrit ne bola in kutto ki vaat lagate hai ab wah I hate nimrit diamag hi nhi h usme salmaan sir plz fare raho".

Do you think Bigg Boss is biased? Will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary manage to beat Nimrit in this ticket to finale task?